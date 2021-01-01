Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Crookie Award: BILL BARR — Most Autocratic, Corrupt, Demoralizing Attorney General In U.S. History

Bill Barr resigned just before year's end, but only because Donald Trump was being mean to him. Not because he gave a rat's a$$ about the republic.
By Aliza Worthington
1 week ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

To illustrate just how evil Bill Barr is, and how much he deserves the title of Most Autocratic, Corrupt, and Demoralizing Attorney General, allow me to bastardize my religion's great Passover prayer and song, Dayenu.

Had he only auditioned for the job of Attorney General with a 19-page screed about how a presidency should be more authoritarian, less co-equal branch of government, it would have been enough.

Had he merely licked the Hitler wanna-be's boots in front of cameras, stroking King Manbaby's uncontrolled ego about having deployed the military to the Mexican border for no good reason other than to stoke racism to help maintain power in Congress, it would have been enough.

Had he simply blatantly lied about the conclusions of the Mueller Report to the press and the American people, making it appear as though Orange Twitler was legally cleared of any wrongdoing whatsoever in the eyes of the law, it would have been enough.

Had he done nothing but interfere in his own Department of Justice to free confessed criminals Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, leading to career prosecutors quitting in protest, it would have been enough.

Had he just repeatedly committed voter suppression by spewing outright lies about voting by mail in an attempt to help a de facto dictator remain in power by subverting the heart of democracy, peaceful transfer of power and reliable elections, it would have been enough.

Had he merely cynically shrugged and stated, "Legacy? Who gives a sh*t about my legacy? Not me!" it would have been enough.

But no. He did all of these things and more. Allow Neal Katyal to have the last word, adding the shameful, disgraceful record Bill Barr's DOJ had on race relations as the cherry on the Bill Barr Era sh*t sundae.

KATYAL: The central issue is not what Bill Barr feels about himself and whether he feels badly in retrospect. It's what did he do to the proud traditions of the Justice Department and to the career men and women there? And particularly at a time right now, when there's an epidemic of police brutality across this country, and when so many Americans are so upset about law enforcement? What did this guy do to help heal us? NOTHING. Instead, he poured kerosene on it.

For all of the above, and more, that I fear we will only discover with the passage of time and digging of diligent journalists and historians, we give Bill Barr this Crookie Award. May he wear it with disgrace, and may it follow him like an 200-pound albatross wherever he goes.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team