To illustrate just how evil Bill Barr is, and how much he deserves the title of Most Autocratic, Corrupt, and Demoralizing Attorney General, allow me to bastardize my religion's great Passover prayer and song, Dayenu.

Had he only auditioned for the job of Attorney General with a 19-page screed about how a presidency should be more authoritarian, less co-equal branch of government, it would have been enough.

Had he merely licked the Hitler wanna-be's boots in front of cameras, stroking King Manbaby's uncontrolled ego about having deployed the military to the Mexican border for no good reason other than to stoke racism to help maintain power in Congress, it would have been enough.

Had he simply blatantly lied about the conclusions of the Mueller Report to the press and the American people, making it appear as though Orange Twitler was legally cleared of any wrongdoing whatsoever in the eyes of the law, it would have been enough.

Had he done nothing but interfere in his own Department of Justice to free confessed criminals Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, leading to career prosecutors quitting in protest, it would have been enough.

Had he just repeatedly committed voter suppression by spewing outright lies about voting by mail in an attempt to help a de facto dictator remain in power by subverting the heart of democracy, peaceful transfer of power and reliable elections, it would have been enough.

Had he merely cynically shrugged and stated, "Legacy? Who gives a sh*t about my legacy? Not me!" it would have been enough.

But no. He did all of these things and more. Allow Neal Katyal to have the last word, adding the shameful, disgraceful record Bill Barr's DOJ had on race relations as the cherry on the Bill Barr Era sh*t sundae.

KATYAL: The central issue is not what Bill Barr feels about himself and whether he feels badly in retrospect. It's what did he do to the proud traditions of the Justice Department and to the career men and women there? And particularly at a time right now, when there's an epidemic of police brutality across this country, and when so many Americans are so upset about law enforcement? What did this guy do to help heal us? NOTHING. Instead, he poured kerosene on it.

For all of the above, and more, that I fear we will only discover with the passage of time and digging of diligent journalists and historians, we give Bill Barr this Crookie Award. May he wear it with disgrace, and may it follow him like an 200-pound albatross wherever he goes.