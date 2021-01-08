Friday News Dump: 'Who Could Have Known About The Attack?' And Other News

"Who could have known?" Well, bloggers knew. (Dave Neiwert's been writing about it here for years.) There isn't much that happens that we haven't warned about. But too many people are too invested in turning a blind eye to the threats of right-wing extremists, so oh well!

NYPD illegally spied on American Muslims for 6 years & w/o a warrant under terror suspicion (not one lead btw).



Meanwhile white supremacist insurrectionists literally printed merch w/their attack date & marched in public & authorities are all “No one could’ve seen this coming!” pic.twitter.com/kBDvZveD6W — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 7, 2021

You can spend a whole week plotting a fascist coup w/ thousands of your friends online & the police will never hear about it. They don’t bother monitoring for right-wing threats — after all, would you surveillance yourself? pic.twitter.com/2xZbhA5wvL — Dell Cameron (@dellcam) January 8, 2021

‘Pundits and politicians like to say that “no one saw this coming,” but what they mean is that they consider the people who saw it coming to be no one.’



-@sarahkendzior — josh (@joshaaronr) January 6, 2021

Sharing this for obvious reasons - https://t.co/IXX5Uax4oV — Derek S. (@SicklD) January 8, 2021

And now a Million Militia March is being planned by armed insurrectionists for January 19 in Washington DC: “We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match.” pic.twitter.com/tQmFKQI2aU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 8, 2021

Pro-Trump rioters smeared poop in U.S. Capitol hallways during belligerent attack https://t.co/eDwR38GTfw — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) January 8, 2021

*************************************

needs to be impeached by day’s end https://t.co/OXhv48LRr8 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) January 8, 2021

My dad just told me that the 50+ vehicles parked in Butler PA yesterday while their owners were bused into DC for the insurrection all had their tires slashed when their owners returned. I informed him I was glad. He laughed and agreed. We also laughed at horn boy and ID tag dude — We can rebuild it better - (((Nance))) (@NanceAdler) January 8, 2021

Chris Wallace: "For [Trump] to be removed from office either from within his administration or by Congress would only enrage [his supporters] further."



Seems like a bad reason to not do it. pic.twitter.com/aMbWgltymh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2021

NEW: White House Counsel Pat Cipollone is considering resigning, a source familiar tells CNN. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) January 8, 2021

If I was White House counsel right now, I’d advise the President to retain *personal* counsel immediately. And not the Rudy kind. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 8, 2021

Confirmed that some police were involved in the Capitol attack yesterday #CapitolRiots pic.twitter.com/XawgoRK8T8 — Steven Bumbera (@bumbera_steven) January 7, 2021

Andy's dad stood on stage at the rally the crowds came to DC for and called for "trial by combat." Andy still works for the president who didn't provide this officer and his colleagues reinforcements after inciting the mob. https://t.co/qmeUW6Q0y1 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 8, 2021

🚨🚨🚨 FBI agents search offices of multiple Tennessee Republicans at capitol https://t.co/AeKyfRpRPB — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 8, 2021

By the way, this is not a surprise, but Jaime Harrison is going to be announced DNC chair, and that could come as soon as this weekend, according to those familiar. — David Dayen (@ddayen) January 8, 2021

In 1859, John Brown led 22 people into an armory in the small town of Harper's Ferry, Va. (now W. Va.) His goal was to help end slavery. US government troops (under the command of Col. Robert E. Lee) ended the brief siege. Less than two months later Brown was hanged for treason. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 8, 2021

Sen. Manchn implores @TwitterSafety @jack to suspend Trump til Biden takes power to avoid further viooence https://t.co/sWpGlee8Bi — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 8, 2021

Now is the time to call BOTH your Senators and your Representative to demand that they move to Impeach and Remove Donald Trump from office asap.



You can call (202) 224-3121 for a main directory to everyone in Congress-CALL NOW. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 8, 2021

Trump's concession tweet has made its way over to thedonald(dot)win (the new home of banned Reddit forum /r/The_Donald). Folks there don't seem to be taking it well. #MAGA



cc: @ZellaQuixote pic.twitter.com/jE7BsbFdWk — Conspirador Norteño (@conspirator0) January 8, 2021

One defense official, who has been looking for a new job for 2 years, recalled being told they were considered part of the "Hitler Youth.”



“They are finding that staying silent had a cost: to their consciences and to their careers,” says one former. https://t.co/FDUizpMtNY — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) January 8, 2021

The video of this deranged woman who assaulted an innocent boy is instructive. She says she considers herself to be “super sweet.”



Bad guys do not see themselves as bad guys. They think they’re the heroes in the story. https://t.co/IRS6UT5Upj — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 8, 2021

PA Lt Gov. John Fetterman Floats 2022 US Senate Bid - https://t.co/rMSkmh9EKv pic.twitter.com/SS7peqYyoQ — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) January 8, 2021

People waking up and just find out that Ginni Thomas, wife of Clarence Thomas, is a super horrible person, but we've known that for a loooooong time. https://t.co/kTMCLucGPj — Space Force Cadet (@SpaceForceCad) January 8, 2021

"Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior -- and go even further than they have by permanently banning this man from their platforms." - @MichelleObama



cc: @realDonaldTrump #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy https://t.co/fEI3vnXTYC — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 8, 2021

COVID news: Arizona 'hot spot'; People without symptoms make up 59% of virus spread; an American dies every 21 seconds in new daily record. https://t.co/W7QqXuyaZR — Laffy (@GottaLaff) January 8, 2021

“Stoned the Capitol and it was one of the best days of my life” says future felon ⁦@dotjenna⁩ who is still tweeting that she can’t understand why participating in a sedition mob conducting an insurrection against Congress is a crime. https://t.co/4sJzPXHUXG — Grant Stern (@grantstern) January 8, 2021

She stepped down because she wanted a gig with @FoxNews and figured it was as good a time as any. #SpareUs the handwringing. https://t.co/uL97ZeSqOX — Reed Galen (@reedgalen) January 8, 2021

There was no peaceful transfer of power. There was a 2 month effort to overturn a free & fair election based on disgusting conspiracy theories that led to an insurrectionist coup attempt & nearly every major Republican was complicit by refusing to denounce it from day one — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 8, 2021

This is such a good point.



Next time someone cites the Second Amendment as reason to let people carry guns wherever they want, ask them if they would have preferred this militia bore arms. https://t.co/ALLabKRBgW — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) January 8, 2021

Six according to this article:https://t.co/QcPehX4Ol3 — Dianne (@soaked2thebone) January 8, 2021

There are two GOP candidates in the VA governor primary. The crazy one just had her FB account suspended. https://t.co/A6tgov31TY — Hillary Warned Us About Today (@HillaryWarnedUs) January 8, 2021

One thing is clear when far-right violence occurs, and it's that the central idea that their grievances and anger are justified. They're innocents, simply duped into violence and hatred. They could be on TV with nooses and large guns, but of course, they're just misunderstood. https://t.co/5m73W4To1P — Zito (@_Zeets) January 7, 2021

‘We believe in the strength of American democracy’ — World leaders offered words of condemnation and hope after witnessing the Capitol riot pic.twitter.com/7Qz5fbFCnH — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 8, 2021

One of the best commentaries I've read about the events of the last three days, by Alexandra Petri, who is always so good. Seriously, just read it. https://t.co/g9iMUtaYsP — Lynnell Mickelsen (@lynnellmick) January 8, 2021



Dept. Of 'Okay, There Was An Attempted Coup But Oh God, We're So Close!'

I don't know about you, but I need a LOT of dogs this week!

*** SOUND ON ***



This is the most important competitive dog dancing (or as we call it in the industry, "heelwork to music") video you will ever see. pic.twitter.com/2EdHLDSjeH — Kyle Machulis (@qDot) January 5, 2021

Somebody found this Corgi puppy laid out in a shop surrounded by claret. They thought he'd been attacked and was hurt and bleeding...



It turns out he'd eaten and entire jar of Jam and passed out on the floor in a sugar crash...😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SMjF27vaiz — SeaweedTea Drinker (@BlondieAtlanta) January 5, 2021

My nephew wanted to play the cello w/ me to start the new year 🎻 pic.twitter.com/tzWSUU8hDb — Ruben Harris - IG: @rubenharris (@rubenharris) January 2, 2021

Our Ithumba Reintegration Unit has so many wild-living orphans and their families visiting at the moment that we are constantly surrounded by the pitter patter of tiny feet. This is babies Lulu, Lili, and Cheka. Read about them: https://t.co/AwYU3jIFms pic.twitter.com/FaEJPo7mDx — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) January 3, 2021

Today was rough for all of us. So, here’s a sassy little toddler. pic.twitter.com/xli5NqUk69 — Alex Rivera 🇵🇷 (@Siren130) January 7, 2021

TWELVE DAYS, PEOPLE. TWELVE DAYS. Don't give up. Wear your masks and be kind to each other!