Friday News Dump: If Men Could Get Pregnant, And Other News

If you can't beat women, control them!
By Susie Madrak

Oh my, what a week. In between Hurricane Ida and the ensuing storms, SCOTUS blessed a Texas abortion law that sets up a 1-800-NAMESLUT snitch line and rewards those who narc out women who get an abortion with a $10,000 bounty.

That's how much conservative men hate women. We all know these laws don't have squat to do with The Unborn -- if they really cared, they'd be pushing birth control, not snitch lines! Nope, it's about power and control for the American Taliban.

And yes, if men could get pregnant, there would be abortion pill vending machines everywhere.


https://twitter.com/JeffSharlet/status/1433809638340825095

DEPT. OF WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT NICE PEOPLE, LITTLE KIDS AND ANIMALS?

Happy Labor Day, y'all! Let's hear it for the labor movement, which gave us the five-day, 40-hour work week and benefits! But don't forget to mask up!

Billy Bragg, "There Is Power In A Union"

