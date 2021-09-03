Friday News Dump: If Men Could Get Pregnant, And Other News

Oh my, what a week. In between Hurricane Ida and the ensuing storms, SCOTUS blessed a Texas abortion law that sets up a 1-800-NAMESLUT snitch line and rewards those who narc out women who get an abortion with a $10,000 bounty.

That's how much conservative men hate women. We all know these laws don't have squat to do with The Unborn -- if they really cared, they'd be pushing birth control, not snitch lines! Nope, it's about power and control for the American Taliban.

And yes, if men could get pregnant, there would be abortion pill vending machines everywhere.

Supreme Court allows Texas' controversial abortion ban to take effect. https://t.co/YnO2IAxh9G — ABC News (@ABC) September 1, 2021

Just so you get it, 5 members of the SCOTUS ruled it was perfectly OK for a woman’s nosy religious zealot neighbor to “bounty hunt” her for having an abortion,



something that has been lawful in America for 50 years.



Ponder that carefully.



Understand what is at stake. — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) September 3, 2021

There’s a lot of confusion about the “abortion bounties” in Texas



It’s not that you turn in a woman and the state gives you $10K



It’s that anyone can sue a doctor or nurse or friend who drove someone to a clinic for $10K. The person sued is the one on the hook for the money — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) September 3, 2021

Austin American-Statesman Ed Board:



This ban lets private citizens, "through extortion," to shutter abortion services "that lawmakers could not, under the Constitution, shut down themselves."



"Such a corruption of the law should unnerve every Texan."https://t.co/7E3ao8GSN3 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 3, 2021

“This is about scaring doctors, this is about making sure that doctors understand that they could get sued over and over and over and over.” https://t.co/rgsJhaPf77 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) September 3, 2021

TikTokers flood Texas abortion whistleblower site with Shrek memes, fake reports and porn | Via Guardian https://t.co/wNtzkcKz0m — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) September 3, 2021

“This Texas abortion law was crafted precisely to prevent federal courts from blocking it,” @chrislhayes says. “So, I want to take a moment and explain just how egregious this is.”https://t.co/m5v8aidw9M — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 3, 2021

CNN Guest Mystal: Biden Needs to Create ‘Federal Force‘ to Provide Free Abortions in Texas https://t.co/6wSPHeOf4Q via @BreitbartNews — jerry (@jerrydad61) September 3, 2021



**************************

NEW: Serious unease inside Biden admin -- including @ CEA, DOL, OMB & NEC -- about massive looming unemployment benefits cliff



Many WH econ officials at odds w/ boss over end to UI benefits for ~10 million, per 7 sources



Danger underscored by jobs #shttps://t.co/nGL0LLthh4 — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) September 3, 2021

REMINDER: Federal extended unemployment benefits, including the $300 weekly benefit, expire on September 4th.

⁰The proper way to extend federal UI benefits is through federal action, not a patchwork of state ones. pic.twitter.com/xNhaSazwD3 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 30, 2021

Once TFG announces, all the money he's been skimming from his fundraising stops. He won't announce (if he ever does) for another year. Jordan knows this, but he's helping TFG grease the grift wheels. https://t.co/ctCrw3YaqL — Mary Beth Williams 🏳️‍🌈 (@wampumpeag) September 3, 2021

AUDIO: @LarryElder, acknowledging he's been accused of sexual harassment twice, said one accuser was too ugly to be credible "If you had seen her, you would know the picture would be a complete defense." via @CNN https://t.co/4wAxRQvJSp — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) September 3, 2021

Georgia’s new voter suppression allows any voter to make unlimited “challenges” against the legitimacy of other voters. Unlimited. Even though in Nov 20 there were 360,000 challenges w/only a score of ballots found to be illegitimate. https://t.co/T1E8drxGsl — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) September 1, 2021

Josh, if you want to appeal to nativism and xenophobia, I can't stop you. And if you want to drag Christianity into your demagoguery, decent Christians can call you out. But stop claiming to speak for "our Judeo-Christian way of life." There's nothing Jewish about your bigotry. https://t.co/IlPjaHFB47 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 3, 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis: “I don’t want a biomedical security state … It’s about your health and whether you want that protection or not, it really doesn’t impact me or anyone else.”



(A deadly and contagious virus does, in fact, impact DeSantis and *everyone* else.) pic.twitter.com/oWLhac84R8 — The Recount (@therecount) September 3, 2021

NEW: As Trump Tower has lost key tenants, the former president has one reliable customer: His own PAC, which pays $37,000 per month for lightly used space. via @fahrenthold @shaynajacobs @jdawsey1 @jocwapo https://t.co/GfEwmHX2Pj — Cathleen Decker (@cathleendecker) September 3, 2021

Almost 5 million new jobs since January 20.



New unemployment filings down 57%, poverty down more than 50%.



The unemployment rate down from 8.4% a year ago to 5.2% today. — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) September 3, 2021

🎶ivermectin is the new hydroxycloroquine is the new gorilla nootropic is the new superbeets is the new armageddon food bucket is the new colloidal silverrrrrrrr🎶 https://t.co/Gw1jNS2hmQ — kilgore trout, horse paste suppository (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 3, 2021

Rep. Scott DesJarlais of TN, too. Dipshits keep re-electing him. pic.twitter.com/Evu7rGolwS — FULLY VACCINATED (@Litzz11) September 3, 2021

Bryan Ruby is the first active pro baseball player to come out.



Congratulations to him, and to all of us who are better when we can live openly in our own skin.https://t.co/0t5HzOo22R — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) September 3, 2021

Kevin McCarthy among GOP lawmakers whose phone records January 6 select committee asks to be preserved | Via CNN https://t.co/JC88ZfIrnX — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) September 3, 2021

Ancient Greek theatre masks. pic.twitter.com/7MaPknu7ZV — Museum Archive (@ArtifactsHub) September 3, 2021

Fun fact, capybaras have become a symbol of revolution and anti capitalism in Buenos Aires because the affluent neighborhood they’ve been “invading” was a recent development from 2000 that destroyed their native wetlands so they’re basically reclaiming their land. https://t.co/7WZkqtQAyO — socialist gay jedi 🌈👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 (@lukamaru) September 3, 2021

Federal judge rules that the U.S. government's practice of denying migrants a chance to apply for asylum on the Mexican border until space opens up to process claims is unconstitutional. https://t.co/rSw49ocwog — ABC News (@ABC) September 3, 2021

‘Little Amal,’ a giant puppet depicting the plight of Syrian refugees 'walks' across Europe pic.twitter.com/zFDZlCBqMr — Reuters (@Reuters) September 3, 2021

The Afghanistan War and Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi Scheme Worked the Same Way <- brilliant https://t.co/J0Z7nmuZe7 — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 3, 2021

"They used flight trackers, weather reports, satellite trajectory maps, and interviews to evaluate whether self-described witnesses had seen something extraordinary or just common blips of modern life in the sky." Love this @jdelreal story https://t.co/X8eeP8UAra — Mark Chiusano (@mjchiusano) September 3, 2021

Voting Data From A Colorado County Was Leaked Online. Now, The Clerk Is In Hiding https://t.co/kwERHgpz4K — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 3, 2021

In addition to the many people impacted by #HurricaneIda, animals are in need of emergency medical care and/or temporary boarding. Please help animals by donating to the AVMF today. #hurricaneseason2021 #disasterrelief #animalsindanger https://t.co/31h2cbbFkI pic.twitter.com/FM48FwzUt6 — American Veterinary Medical Foundation (@AVMFvets) September 1, 2021

Since the pandemic I’ve immersed myself in older movies. To the point I’m having trouble with new movies because they go on forever after the plot ends, making them *feel* long. Older movies “just end.” I tried to find out why this is happening. https://t.co/ZruFQEgmnI — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 3, 2021

Fascinating research 🤯



1️⃣Housing/zoning meetings mostly older white homeowners, opposed, not representative of city.

2️⃣Reform public meetings, focus on renters.

3️⃣Local elections should occur w/ presidential to ensure representative outcome. #ralpol https://t.co/Zdr7GzY5ci — Jonathan Melton (@melton4raleigh) September 2, 2021

“The infrastructure of drone and missile strikes and special forces raids is indeed ramping up again after the fall of Afghanistan, an antiseptic Frankenstein monster loosed even as the gory laboratory that birthed it closes down,” @samuelmoyn writes. https://t.co/yLJ9Vz0h6k — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) September 3, 2021

Throughout the Sea Bird Aviary, you can spot the Inca terns as they nest among the rocks and fly throughout the exhibit. Their distinctive mustaches are modified feathers that actually indicate the health of the bird - healthy birds have more robust mustaches. pic.twitter.com/efAqURgUeM — Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) September 3, 2021

https://twitter.com/JeffSharlet/status/1433809638340825095

This is nuts.



If it is enacted, Missouri will be sued.https://t.co/XNyhSsSPmS — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 3, 2021

Trump Ambassador Kelly Craft steered U.S. government business to her boss’s hotel according to State Department emails https://t.co/1B8g7iq6oa via @Z_Everson — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) September 2, 2021

A new study of breakthrough Covid-19 infections finds that vaccines not only reduce the risk of severe disease and hospitalization, but also can lower the odds of having long-term Covid-19 symptoms. https://t.co/5iMWcm1IDr — CNN International (@cnni) September 2, 2021

Manchin blasted for urging 'pause' to Dems’ $3.5T spending plan as climate change batters US infrastructure https://t.co/8E13rbjK77 — Paul Cogan (@PaulCogan) September 3, 2021

The failure to approve the vaccine for the 5-11 age group is a real disaster that is going to kill a lot of older people. https://t.co/vvaiqb9AwC — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) September 3, 2021

Border Patrol requiring agents and trainees to get vaccinated or face restrictions https://t.co/lgddSQcKKS — Jenn Budd (@BuddJenn) September 3, 2021

DEPT. OF WHAT WOULD WE DO WITHOUT NICE PEOPLE, LITTLE KIDS AND ANIMALS?

Cool. What fish is this?pic.twitter.com/SwZRKiBQgo — Figen Sezgin (@FigenSezgin_) September 1, 2021

“I was a refugee in the 1980s, so to give them a meal from the heart after they’ve been traveling for days—it tells them there’s someone here who understands them.”



Khaleeq owns Kabobi, a WCK partner serving fresh meals to Afghan families arriving in Virginia. #ChefsForAfghans pic.twitter.com/YCRIgFvjNC — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) September 3, 2021

“…Can I borrow this..?” 🎾😆 pic.twitter.com/XdYoMRavPS — Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) August 31, 2021

What kind of radioactive Peter Parker mess? 😳 pic.twitter.com/9Bt5xzPx4w — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 31, 2021

do i really have to get that damn cat again ? pic.twitter.com/ACXLlTT4nl — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) August 30, 2021

Happy Labor Day, y'all! Let's hear it for the labor movement, which gave us the five-day, 40-hour work week and benefits! But don't forget to mask up!

Billy Bragg, "There Is Power In A Union"