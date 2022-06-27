GOP Candidate Wonders If It's Harder To Get Pregnant If A Woman Is Raped

All of these doctors in the GOP! First, there was Dr. Todd Akin, who said, "rape can't cause pregnancy," and now we have the esteemed Dr. Yesli Vega, the Republican nominee running against Democrat Abigail Spanberger for Congress, who downplayed the fact that women can indeed get pregnant after being raped. Neither individual is a doctor, but they seem to think they are.

Via Axios:

At an event in Stafford County, Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, and sheriff's deputy was asked what she thinks Congress should do if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

She said, "The left will say, 'Well, what about in cases of rape or incest?' I'm a law enforcement officer. I became a police officer in 2011. I've worked one case where as a result of a rape, the young woman became pregnant."

How does she know how many rape cases end in pregnancy simply because she's a cop? What a painfully stupid thing to say.

She was then asked, "I've actually heard that it's harder for a woman to get pregnant if she's been raped. Have you heard that?"

"Well, maybe because there's so much going on in the body," Vega said. "I don't know. I haven't, you know, seen any studies. But if I'm processing what you're saying, it wouldn't surprise me. Because it's not something that's happening organically. You're forcing it. The individual, the male, is doing it as quickly — it's not like, you know — and so I can see why there is truth to that. It's unfortunate."

You can hear the audio below:

Here's the audio clip in question: pic.twitter.com/0k6iBA2bUA — Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) June 27, 2022

Shades of Todd Akin:

Wow. She’s saying EXACTLY what Todd Akin said when he killed his Senate bid pic.twitter.com/f7yUZPM7us — Darth MAK (@NovusDivus) June 27, 2022

When asked to comment on her remarks, she told Axios, "I'm a mother of two; I'm fully aware of how women get pregnant."

Republicans are just getting downright creepy in their attempt to force women and girls to have babies. Akin, whose comment that women’s bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of “legitimate rape” lost his bid for the U.S. Senate, and died last year. We don't know if it was a legitimate death or not, though.