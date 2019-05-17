Friday News Dump: Sen. Blunt Says McConnell Blocking Election Security Debate

So this is ominous:
Senate Republicans are refusing to vote on any election security bills https://t.co/zAXgploGuG
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) May 16, 2019
My colleagues and I have just introduced a bill to require paper ballots in all federal elections.
The reason is simple - Russia can't hack a piece of paper. pic.twitter.com/rVL7z91ysV
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) May 15, 2019
Why has @SenateMajLdr Mitch McConnell buried election security legislation in his legislative graveyard?
Russia is gearing up to interfere in our democracy again in 2020.
We need strong, bipartisan action to protect the sanctity of our elections. pic.twitter.com/L6EVjBOh9E
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 16, 2019
The Mueller Report indicated that Russians hacked the Florida voter registration software maker VR Systems. The company denies it, saying a forensic analysis cleared them (but won’t show the report).@RonWyden - the election security bulldog - is digging.https://t.co/08O4CTAT0E
— Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) May 16, 2019
Can you imagine how Trump’s tweet is being received in the FBI and DOJ?
The message is clear—if you investigate Trump, you could face years in prison for doing your job even if a court authorized your surveillance and you had a good reason to investigate. https://t.co/0ipCoRbTIb
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 17, 2019
“Treason” is defined very narrowly in the Constitution, so his tweet is meaningless legally. But the message is clear nonetheless.
Barr is not only failing to stand up to this dangerous rhetoric—he’s stoking it.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 17, 2019
Google homepage today: "explore Google's Impact on businesses in New York" w/a link to Google propaganda.
How would you feel about other essential infrastructure using their chokepoint role to support one kind of politically contested economic development model?
— Zephyr Teachout (@ZephyrTeachout) May 17, 2019
High rents in cities are pushing people into suburbs—but that drives up rents in those communities, displacing long-time residents. https://t.co/YbQK77F2NL
— The New Republic (@newrepublic) May 17, 2019
On 65th anniversary of #BrownvBoard of Education, @SenBlumenthal and @DerrickNAACP ask why Trump judicial nominees are dodging questions on it and won't commit to US law and values https://t.co/GRDFmUY9UC via @usatoday @usatodayopinion #Brownat65
— Jill Lawrence (@JillDLawrence) May 17, 2019
I can't stop thinking about this story. https://t.co/s4IRhuIiCX
— Gretchen Gavett (@GretchenMarg) May 17, 2019
China has developed an app that allows conservationists to identify individual pandas using facial recognition technology, state media saidhttps://t.co/powr2tZVDJ
— AFP news agency (@AFP) May 17, 2019
Parts of President Trump’s newly unveiled immigration plan are “very racist,” @RepMaxineWaters tells @johnberman.
“It is not keeping with what this country is supposed to be all about,” she says. https://t.co/BujrwCCgHB pic.twitter.com/fUAYZJDEWm
— New Day (@NewDay) May 17, 2019
I had a second trimester abortion. Our son never formed an airway. Had he survived birth he would have been brain dead. That wasn’t the life I wanted for him. It was the first true parenting decision I ever made. I am not a monster or a criminal. #youknowme
— Dr. Erica Goldblatt Hyatt (@Erica_DSW) May 16, 2019
Watch my 1st baby die, miscarried the 2nd due to same birth defect. Because abortions were safe & legal I risked a 3rd pregnancy. My 3rd pregnancy ended happily. That child serves our country as a Navy doc. My child is alive because abortion was safe & legal #youknowme
— Doreen A. Samelson (@DrDoreenS) May 17, 2019
"The central question Barr's critics pose is: How far will he go to protect his master? The answer, some feel, already exposes Barr to the risk of a grand jury investigation and maybe worse."
There's a reason Barr was called the "Coverup General" in '92https://t.co/1AsN9M8bLv
— The Village Voice (@villagevoice) May 17, 2019
Students and staff are rallying behind a Mascoma Valley Regional High School lunch lady fired for allowing a boy to run up an $8 lunch debt rather than go hungy. Bonnie Kimball thought she was doing the right thing and the parent did eventually pay. https://t.co/y65rc8oGjX pic.twitter.com/eds9teHG2m
— UnionLeader.com (@UnionLeader) May 15, 2019
My latest for @washingtonpost: "I was told I was the target of threats from Saudi Arabia. This is why." Please read & share. https://t.co/hHVQJz0J6d
— İyad el-Baghdadi | إياد البغدادي (@iyad_elbaghdadi) May 16, 2019
John Dowd, who still keeps in touch with Trump as informal legal adviser, was emphatic to us that “There was no hostility on my part...I did not get upset, nor was I upset. I was supporting Gen. Flynn.” https://t.co/VtCq7Vf8nE
Well, let’s find out once and for all! https://t.co/ggwfP1g40V
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) May 17, 2019
Chuck and Nancy panned Trump’s immigration plan, put together by Jared in order to get everyone on board.
But perhaps more notable was McConnell’s reaction, which notably was not an endorsement. “I look forward to reviewing the president’s proposal.” https://t.co/qc6gmP8QWG
— Annie Karni (@anniekarni) May 17, 2019
The world is saying goodbye to one of the most popular animals of all-time: Grumpy Cat.
The famous kitty who had millions of followers on social media has died at the age of 7, her family announced. https://t.co/YvMwtVWvrl pic.twitter.com/HrkA9L3jml
— ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2019
The Guardian updates its style guide to the reality of c̶l̶i̶m̶a̶t̶e̶ ̶c̶h̶a̶n̶g̶e̶ climate breakdown, setting an excellent example for media around the world. pic.twitter.com/4E64oKm4Bi
— Rutger Bregman (@rcbregman) May 17, 2019
Tail risk. Ominous. https://t.co/HNmT3GoMGP pic.twitter.com/JtfrVsK8d5
— Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) May 17, 2019
Tomi Lahren stuns her detractors with her opinion criticizing Alabama's extreme anti-abortion law as going too farhttps://t.co/elE983Oalq
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 17, 2019
What worries @Eric_Alterman is that people don’t realize how much more dishonest Trump is than any of his predecessors. https://t.co/Cj5tPE063T
— The Nation (@thenation) May 17, 2019
“this isn’t a moment to back down — it’s time to fight back” 🔥 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/RadERVJgfI
— Adam Jentleson 🎈🐢 (@AJentleson) May 17, 2019
In the tiny town of Buffalo, Texas, the superintendent is also the school bus driver. It's not by choice.https://t.co/MG6sptBW2u
— Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja) May 17, 2019
My experience with single motherhood, basically. Don't get me started on the indignities of negotiating child support. pic.twitter.com/2eY36uH3QP
— Petty "Im Sorry Fofty" White (@flotisserie) May 17, 2019
OMG, what a week. Here, I know you need this!
Puppies playing soccer. We repeat, puppies playing soccer pic.twitter.com/vprUBpoDCn
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 17, 2019
