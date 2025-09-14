The Vital Center

A cartoon for Sept. 14, 2025
The Vital Center
By Ratt
September 14, 2025

Well, happy Sunday morning. This cartoon seems to capture where we are in this country today. What a week. I've been trying to quell my seething rage at the right wing jumping to conclusions with no facts so they can make Charlie Kirk some kind of martyred hero while forgetting that they're the ones who put us here.

Since Barack Obama was inaugurated in 2009, the hard right has worked overtime to divide this country. Well, actually, it goes back much farther than that to the John Birch Society and Nixon, but the JBS was fringe until 2009 or so, when they were sponsoring CPAC and stoking the fires of the Tea Party.

So yeah, the death of the center right is not the fault of liberals. /end rant

I'm sure the Sunday shows will be all Republicans pointing at Democrats. We'll watch and bring you the highlights.

- Karoli

