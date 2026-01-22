WATCH LIVE: Prosecutor Jack Smith's Congressional Testimony

Special Counsel Jack Smith in his Opening Remarks: — Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 2026-01-22T15:43:58.926Z

Jack Smith will testify Thursday morning at a public hearing of the House Judiciary Committee that will be aired live across the country. He will tell the public what he’s already told lawmakers in a closed hearing.

He said if he had been able to move forward with the case, a jury would have found Trump guilty. And he's going to make that case again -- this time, to the public.

Smith is expected to stand behind his decision to prosecute Trump, and say doing otherwise would have been “shirk[ing]my duties as a prosecutor and a public servant,” according to prepared remarks released yesterday.

“I made my decisions without regard to President Trump’s political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 presidential election. President Trump was charged because the evidence established that he willfully broke the very laws that he took an oath to uphold.”

GOP 'reluctant' about Jack Smith hearing that could 'painstakingly detail' Trump's crimes

In the closed door hearing, Smith was extremely deft in parrying aggressive questions and making Rs eat their lunch. His calm demeanor and especially his command of the facts repeatedly clobbered them. Jim Jordan et al may get buzzsawed at hearing if they deploy their typical tendentious bombast.