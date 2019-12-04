Winter Donation Drive

WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee Hears Testimony On Impeachment

The House Judiciary Committee is hearing testimony from legal experts about the impeachment report referred by the House Intelligence Committee.
By Karoli Kuns

Today's witnesses are Jonathan Turley, George Washington University law professor, called by the Republicans, and Noah Feldman, a Harvard Law professor, Pamela Karlan, a law professor at Stanford, and Michael Gerhardt, a law professor at the University of North Carolina, called by the Democrats.

This hearing will not be like those held by the Intelligence Committee. These witnesses will testify about the standards for impeachment and the report referred Tuesday for the Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment.

Dems' focus will be on laying out the constitutional grounds for impeachment. They will make the case that Trump violated his oath of office by withholding military aid and dangling a potential White House visit to pressure Ukraine's president to commit to investigations intended to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden.

Republicans will stonewall, given that they have no facts to rely upon.

Watch with us and leave your thoughts and impressions in the comments!


