Newsmax Absurdity: What About Black And Asian Supremacy?

The insanity is percolating on the right-wing media outlets. Whataboutism of OTHER RACES to deflect from the white supremacy being transmitted through their programming.
By John AmatoMay 16, 2022

Newsmax discussed the racist massacre in Buffalo this past weekend.

Guest police Sgt Betsey Brantner Smith was mainly upset that Black and Asian Supremacy weren't being discussed by the NY Governor.

Say, what?

Earlier in the segment, Chicago policewoman Sgt Betsey Brantner Smith did bring up an actual pertinent point when she asked who "radicalized this kid to hate people of color and go from there."

That's an easy one to answer. Look no further than Fox News (Tucker Carlson being the biggest offender), Newsmax, OANN, Facebook, and much of the MAGA cult.

Smith then deflected into "violent crime in general" and what are we going to do about it.

Newsmax played a video clip of NY Governor Kathy Hochul, who called out the excessive white supremacist extremism online. That was a bridge too far for Sgt Betsey Brantner Smith.

Smith said, "Well she brings up white supremacy, but she doesn't talk about Black supremacy? She doesn't talk about Asian supremacy! It's just white supremacy, and that's a problem."

Huh? That's the freaking problem? Asian Supremacy? This is as ludicrous a statement that I've heard on the Buffalo massacre.

Smith is only fearful that Governor Hochul "will politicize all of this."

That's the problem, really? Calling out racism and high-powered weapons is the only problem here?

In this segment, it appears Newsmax believes social media can instantly whip up algorithms to weed out every radicalized person, whether white supremacist, anti-Semite, etc. in the blink of an eye.

Didn't these people notice social media companies were unable to try and stop the BIG Lie circulated by Trump that caused an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6?

This is only the beginning of all the crackpot theories that will be used to shield right-wing viewers from the truth, and make conservatives "the real victims."

including mental illmness and blamed almost everything else exept for the racism being trasmitted on cable TV

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue