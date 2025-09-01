'You Can't Get A Grand Jury To Indict': Fox News Confronts Pirro On Sandwich Thrower

Fox News host Shannon Bream confronted Jeanine Pirro, President Donald Trump's U.S. Attorney for D.C., after she was unable to get a grand jury to indict a man who threw a Subway sandwich at a federal officer.

"So you talk about getting to court, getting your prosecutors together and getting these cases together," Bream told Pirro in a Sunday interview. "But here's the headline from the Washington Post just days ago. It said D.C. judges and grand jurors push back on Trump policing surge."

"There's at least one high-profile case where they're making a lot of headline news about the fact that you couldn't get a grand jury to indict," the Fox News host said.

"I know the case that they're referencing, and there's not a lot I can talk about in terms of grand juries, but what I can tell you is this," Pirro replied. "You know, there are a lot of people who sit on juries and they live in, you know, they live in Georgetown or in northwest or in some of these better areas and they don't see the reality of crime that is occurring."

"And my office has been instructed to move for the highest crime possible consistent with the law, the statute, and the evidence," she continued. "And in that one case, in that particular article, we were on point. But the grand jurors don't take it so seriously. They're like, you know, whatever."

Pirro noted that the Department of Justice had decided to charge Sean Dunn, the man accused of throwing a sandwich, with a misdemeanor after the grand jury declined to indict him.

"My job is to protect the victim," she insisted. "We're going to make the criminal accountable."