Acting Attorney General Caught In '86 47' Contradiction

Everyone knows the Comey persecution prosecution is a revenge case and little more. As refresher, James Comey took a photo of seashells by the seashore arranged to read "86 47", a term which sane people understand to be "get rid of" rather than "kill".

On Meet the Press Sunday morning, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche could not adequately explain why James Comey's photo of seashells is any different than the dozens of Amazon merchants selling 86 47 merchandise.

Kristen Welker asked Todd Blanche about the dozens of Amazon products with that same image while they scrolled behind her. Nice visual there!

"Should individuals selling or buying 8647 merchandise be concerned that they're going to be prosecuted by the DOJ?" Welker asked, which is also a really good question. Yes, Todd Blanche, why Comey and not all of these people clearly profiting from the sale of that terrible threat?

And Todd Blanche hemmed and hawed. Keep in mind that the indictment is centered on the picture Comey posted. There is nothing about other "death threats" or other concerning behavior. It is the one image which he deleted when he realized how it was being interpreted. He shouldn't have.

BLANCHE: This isn't about a single incident, okay? This isn't, I mean, of course not. That's posted constantly, that phrase is used constantly. There are constantly men and women who choose to make threatening statements against President Trump. Every one of those statements do not result in indictments, of course. There are facts, there are circumstances, there are investigations that have to take place. And we have charged dozens and dozens of men and women this year with threatening President Trump and others. So this isn't a new charge we're bringing.

What this is, at its heart, is a free speech issue. And it's one Todd Blanche and his pissy little boss will lose, because James Comey did nothing but exercise his First Amendment right, just as those sellers on Amazon are. Capitalism and free speech used to be right wing core values.

This is where tea may have been forcibly ejected from my mouth as I guffawed at the question, asked with a Very Serious Expression by Kristen Welker. "Just to be very clear, you are suggesting the seashells themselves are not at the root of this indictment?"

And again, Blanche fumbled through his answer.

I'm not suggesting that every single case depends on the investigation that's done. And of course, the seashells are part of that case. I mean, that's what the public sees. But without a doubt, and it should be evident by the fact that it's been 11 months since the posting and the indictment, there is an investigation that takes place. And that's the result. The result of that investigation is the indictment that was returned last week.

OH REALLY? 11 months have been wasted on investigating an Instagram post? I really cannot wait for the judge to toss this case all the way in the farthest dumpster and for Blanche to get the boot for failing, just like his predecessor did.

And I'm just asking the question: Have the cheeseburgers taken care of his boss yet? Asking for a friend.