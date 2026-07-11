Kevin McCarthy Continues To Beclown Himself On Fox Over Platner

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy was on full display this Friday as he demanded apologies from liberals who supported Platner and "overlooked the womanizing" prior to the rape accusations.
By HeatherJuly 11, 2026

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy was on full display this Friday as he demanded apologies from liberals who supported Platner and "overlooked the womanizing" before the rape accusations.

He made a fool of himself this Monday when he made the ridiculous claim that Republicans "walk away" from their bad candidates during an appearance on Jesse Watters' show.

He was back at it again with John Roberts on America Reports, attacking the potential candidates that might replace Platner, which prompted Roberts to read from a portion of a Wall Street Journal article claiming they'll be making a huge mistake if they nominate another liberal to take Platner's place.

Which was followed by this nonsense by McCarthy:

ROBERTS: I mean, what's the problem with a moderate candidate in the state of Maine?

MCCARTHY: Well, see, it's kind of what I raised earlier. It's the weakness of the style of leadership that we have in Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer.

They sit back, and then the socialists, because they have more enthusiasm, they're running the tables on these individuals instead of people standing up.

And when you look at who is the real leader of the Democratic Party, it is Bernie Sanders, AOC, and Mamdani. But what you're finding is, why isn't Bernie Sanders apologizing, or Ro Khanna, for what they did?

This is a real challenge that we have. They should have been the first ones up and said this person was flawed. We apologize for being behind him. No, now they're trying to replace him with the same philosophy and ideology and push it on these individuals.

Yeah, Bernie Sanders or Ro Khanna or Elizabeth Warren all having ostrich-sized egg on their face after all of this. You talk about this...

MCCARTHY: Remember when Elizabeth Warren said, she said Plattner was her kind of man.

ROBERTS: Yep, her kind of man.

MCCARTHY: But remember all the other problems that he had prior to the current situation, from the Nazi tattoo, from the womanizing, from every challenge that he had beforehand, they said that was fine. Every Democrat said that was okay. They overlooked it.

ROBERTS: Well, not everyone because Senator John Fetterman didn't, neither did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Both of them very shrewd politicians.

McCarthy's remarks were met with the appropriate scorn on social media:

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