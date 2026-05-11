Trump Cries To Fox News For Putting A 'Sleazebag' Democrat On The Air

In a fascist, socialist or strongman regime opposing voices are never allowed on state-sponsored television as well as all other media.

Democratic California Congressman Ro Khanna joined Fox News to discuss the redistricting fight, criticizing Supreme Court rulings affecting district maps and civil rights.

Trump whined like an infant that Fox News is betraying him so he pumped out gross nonsense at Truth Social.

How dare Khanna express his opinions via the First Amendment?

KHANNA: We are still going to win the House. Why will we win the House? Because gas prices have increased. Food and drink prices have increased. People don't like the fact that we are in a war in Iran. They don't like the fact that the Democrats have not issued Epstein files or not held Epstein's class accountable. But I was very disappointed with the vote change by the Virginia Supreme Court and then the Supreme Court ended the black voter district in the South.

Trump is not able to articulate a semblance of a coherent response still uses juvenile rank outs as his preferred mode of communication.

"The Sleazebag, Radical Left Congressman from the failed State of California, Ro Khanna, should not be allowed on FoxNews unless you have an "anchor" who is capable of disputing his lies, one after another and closing down his FAKE (Bullshit!) narrative. He is similar, but worse than Hakeem Jeffries, only with a somewhat higher IQ. This morning he tried, on behalf of the Dumacrats, to take credit for the Steel industry pouring back into the U.S., knowing full well that the Dumbs virtually distroyed it, and I SAVED IT, through strong Tariffs (PLUS!). Our Country was DEAD during the last "Administration," and now it is hotter than ever before. We can't allow the Dumacrats to take credit for this. If elected, they will fully destroy our thriving and now very respoected, Nation. I will NOT let that happen!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Trump's language represents something akin to a fourth grader.

Earlier in the week, Trump attacked the Democratic leader in the House, Hakeem Jeffries as being low IQ (code for Black) whom he wanted charged with a felony.

In her article, Conover wrote:

Trump's all-too-typical rhetoric here is the usual: crude, personal, nickname-heavy, and escalatory. Calling Jeffries "Low IQ" and a "lunatic" while demanding charges for "inciting violence" over criticism of the president's redistricting war is classic Trump—petty, hyperbolic, and the kind of thing that makes people roll their eyes or cheer depending on their tribe. It's not presidential language, but his resume consists of being a former reality show star, so he's just performatively throwing red meat out to his mouth-breathing MAGA base.

You can count the number of Democrats that appear on Fox News during a seven day week on one hand.

People are struggling in this country and Fox News can't continually populate the airwaves with a nonstop barrage of lies and obfuscations defending Trump's horrific tenure trying to make them believe "affordability" is a democratic hoax when people can barely buy groceries, fuel -up their cars, and afford healthcare.

But even that minuscule amount of dissent is too much for Trump's fragile narcissistic ego.