Trump Kicks Off His Day Calling For Criminal Charges Against Top Democrat

What's his plan here - locking up the entire Democratic party?
Trump Kicks Off His Day Calling For Criminal Charges Against Top Democrat
Credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/gageskidmore/32984155372
By Conover KennardMay 7, 2026

Donald J. Trump kicked off his morning on Truth Social by calling for criminal charges against House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries for "inciting violence." Because of course he did.

The president's post included two images placed next to each other: one showing Jeffries standing in front of signage referencing "maximum warfare" against the president's agenda, and another showing surveillance footage of an armed individual who attempted to enter the White House Correspondents' Dinner. This event occurred just three days after Jeffries made his remarks about opposing Trump's policies.

"This lunatic, Hakeem “Low IQ” Jeffries, should be charged with INCITING VIOLENCE!" he wrote. "The Radical Left Democrats actually want to Destroy our Country. President DJT"

Trump's all-too-typical rhetoric here is the usual: crude, personal, nickname-heavy, and escalatory. Calling Jeffries "Low IQ" and a "lunatic" while demanding charges for "inciting violence" over criticism of the president's redistricting war is classic Trump—petty, hyperbolic, and the kind of thing that makes people roll their eyes or cheer depending on their tribe. It's not presidential language, but his resume consists of being a former reality show star, so he's just performatively throwing red meat out to his mouth-breathing MAGA base.

The Trump administration attempted to mock prominent Democrats with a Cinco de Mayo social media post, but it ended up backfiring. The White House shared an AI-generated image depicting Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries in sombreros, holding margaritas, next to a sign with an anti-immigration message — captioned as a Cinco de Mayo greeting. Schumer responded by posting his own meme connecting Trump to the late Jeffrey Epstein, turning the trolling attempt around on the administration.

2026-05-07_09-39-44

Oh, and there's this:

Gas is $4.56 a gallon

Let's check in on what the president is working on today:

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-07T14:16:51.449Z

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