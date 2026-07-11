‘Prophet’ Claims She Opened ‘Heavenly Portal’ So Trump Gets ‘Intel’ From God

Now, there is “nothing getting in the way” of Trump being able to speak and hear directly from God, “prophet” Donna Rigney said.
By NewsHound EllenJuly 11, 2026

Right Wing Watch caught Donna Rigney explaining her “work.” She said that she opened a heavenly portal at both the White House and Mar-a-Lago. Now, Donald Trump will “easily be able to get intel from the Holy Spirit, that God was going to easily be able to give him wisdom for decisions he has to make.”

“It’s just open, open communication,” Rigney continued. Unlike Daniel, who had to wait 21 days, “Immediately, Donald Trump will be able to get direction from God.”

Rigney went on to say that as a result of her work, somebody “felt the Holy Spirit guide them to take a picture of the sky.” A photo was displayed on the screen as she pointed out a “brighter light” in it. “If you look at it closely, you can see a profile of an angel’s face,” she added. “Yeah, of the angel blowing the debris.”

For the record, I saw a formation that could look like a face. But it looked more like a profile of Gavin Newsom than an angel. Your mileage may vary, however.

Rigney said that future presidents will also be able to use the portal “if they’re serving God.”

No word on what happens to the Mar-a-Lago portal after Trump leaves office.

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