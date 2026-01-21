Politics Girl Humiliates Another Wingnut

Scott Jennings was probably still smarting from being dressed down the previous night, so the hapless wingnut Ben Ferguson took his turn in the box this Tuesday.

During yet another one of their shout-fest panel discussions on CNN's NewsNight, this time on Trump's ICE goons who are out there indiscriminately roughing up and rounding up anyone with brown skin, or an accent, or Native Americans, or anyone else they feel is getting in the way of their thuggery, Ferguson made the ridiculous claim that getting immigrants out of the country was making us safer, which was quickly corrected by host Abby Phillip.

When guest Leigh McGowan (aka Politics Girl) also weighed in on the fact that they're not rounding up the "worst of the worst" as Trump claimed, Ferguson continually tried to talk over her to prevent her from finishing her point, and McGowan was having none of it.

PHILLIP: And immigrants can commit crimes at a lower rate than native- born Americans. That's a fact.

FERGUSON: Tell that to any immigrant who had been killed by an illegal immigrant.

MCGOWAN: Here's the thing. I think that what I'm hearing a lot is the Democrats, the Democrats, the Democrats, Biden, Biden, Biden. Dr. West explained that, and I think the thing is, it's not political to say that we don't want murderers in our country. We don't want pedophiles in our country. We want those people identified and we want those people punished.

FERGUSON: Then why are you not working with ICE to get rid them?

PHILLIP: Hold on a second.

FERGUSON: But it's a fair question.

PHILLIP: Hold on a second. Just let her --

MCGOWAN: And you keep --

FERGUSON: Yes. But you just said we want to get rid of them, but you don't work with ICE.

PHILLIP: Ben, let's let her make her point so we can understand what she's trying to say. Go ahead.



MCGOWAN: That'd be great. Thanks.

FERGUSON: Go ahead.

PHILLIP: Go ahead, Leigh.

MCGOWAN: We all want that, okay? And if Trump -- Donald Trump wants to get on T.V. and say, our problem is, we haven't highlighted our accomplishments enough, I would say great, highlight your accomplishments. Prove it. Prove you are getting the worst of the worst. Show us the murderers and the rapists and the killers that you are arresting. Stop yourself. Then tell us you're not rounding up --

FERGUSON: (INAUDIBLE) holding with pictures.

MCGOWAN: You can't stop yourself, man.



PHILLIP: Hang on a second.

MCGOWAN: Zip it.

PHILLIP: Please.

FERGUSON: No. Sorry, you're not my mom. And, second of all, you don't get to make it up. You've had the posters at the White House, the people that have been arrested. You said, show them to me. We just showed them to you.

PHILLIP: Ben, just a second.

FERGUSON: You don't like it.

PHILLIP: Ben, just a second. I'll say one thing and then I'm going to let her finish. They have released a short list of names, but they've also claimed that they've arrested thousands of murderers and rapists and criminals. They have not released the full list of thousands of alleged murderers, rapists, and criminals. So, that's also true. Now, continue.

MCGOWAN: Prove you're not rounding up line cooks and roofers and abuelas and healthcare workers and you're giving them actual due process and cause. Prove you are saving innocent lives and not just taking them on the street.

Prove you have any sort of system, that you aren't just arbitrarily setting up checkpoints and pulling people out that are brown or Asian or black. Prove that you have citizenship, that you're checking, that you're making sure you're not taking citizens.

Prove that you're not jumping people at work and setting up checkpoints as people just try to drive home to their neighborhoods because this is the same administration that said, here's our health plan, don't look at it, empty binders. Here's the thing where I'm going to get away from all of my businesses, empty binders.

This is the same man that said here's the Epstein files. I'm going to give them all to you. Now, I can't. So, you prove to me that you are not taking innocent people, civilians, and you're not beating them on the street.

(CROSSTALK)

FERGUSON: I'm going to go back to answer your question.

(CROSSTALK)

MCGOWAN: Prove it to me, because you cannot.

