CNN Panelist Humiliates Scott Jennings, Who Deserves It

CNN panelist Leigh McGowan ripped apart Trump supporting Scott Jennings over his laissez-faire attitude towards women and the release of the Epstein files after he said we shouldn't get "our knickers in a twist" that the DOJ has not complied with the law.

During a panel discussion, host John Berman wondered whether there is any punishment for the DOJ's slow-walking and redacting the release of the Epstein files, even though they were court-ordered to do so.

"There is none," Jennings replied like a smug asshole. "I think they should follow the law. I also have no idea how long it takes to prepare this many documents for this kind of release."

Here's where his misogynistic streak entered the discussion that forced McGowan to respond.

JENNINGS: Counselor may have some thoughts on that, but they should follow the law, but let's not get our knickers in a twist here -- MCGOWAN: Yeah, let's not get our knickers in a twist over child rape. (Mocking laugh) Hahaha



Why are you talking like that?! It's insane. Like it's insane. The Epstein files are a multinational, multi-generational Child and woman sex trafficking ring. So your attitude right now - you're you're you're sort of like 'Well, shucks devil begun' is just horrifying to me. Every woman in the world that is watching this, why are you acting like you have no idea what's happening here Scott? JENNINGS: He asked me a question about following the law, and I said they should follow the law. MCGOWAN: What I'm saying to you is your attitude. Yes, and they're not following the law. They're 30 days late on following the law, and they didn't explain why they redacted the first things in the first place, which they were also supposed to do.

Jennings timidly said the DOJ should follow the law, but if they don't, why bother getting upset about it? It's no big deal. Suck it up. To top it off, he used a misogynistic phrase to emphasize his views.

McGowan would have none of it.