Dem Throws ‘Perverts’ ‘At Mar-A-Lago’ In Hannity’s Face

I am a long-time advocate for liberals going on Fox News to confront and reframe the propaganda. So kudos to Tennessee state Representative Justin Jones, one of the so-called "Tennessee Three" from a while back, for refusing to be cowed by Sean Hannity’s attempts at browbeating.

Sean Hannity cannot debate. What I call his “Yell At A Liberal” segments usually include a trick question which he then uses to berate his guest. In this case, Hannity rolled a list of “crimes committed by illegals in TN” and repeatedly demanded anti-ICE Jones “name a single victim of crimes in your state by illegal immigrants.”

Jones did not fall for it. At one point, he responded by saying, “You want to go through a list? Go through the list of perverts and pedophiles who hang out at Mar-a-Lago.”

That was an A+ answer, in my book. But my advice to Jones and any other liberal on the air with Hannity would be to insist on time to make this kind of response calmly, then challenge his irrelevant, gotcha tactics, rather than yelling over him.

Still, Jones got in a lot of good zingers that Fox News viewers needed to hear.

Jones: All you do is keep people fearful because you get paid 45 million a year to keep people fearful so they don’t pay attention to the CEOS taking their healthcare. You don’t care about the American people. You want them to be afraid of immigrants because all you have is fear. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T02:55:57.587Z

Jones to Hannity: Shame on you. Your children will be ashamed of where you stand. I’m going to pray for you. Tell Trump to put down the pardon pen and pick up a mirror if he wants to go after criminals. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-01-21T02:53:38.203Z