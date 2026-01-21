New Poll: Most Americans Believe US Is 'Out Of Control' Under Trump

In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, 93% of Democrats, 64% of independents and 26% of Republican said the U.S. is off on the wrong track.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 21, 2026

The latest Economist/YouGov poll showed that 71% of Americans believe that things in the country are “out of control” under Trump’s presidency. Only 18% said things were “under control” while another 11% were not sure. I gotta wonder about that 11% -- what more would convince then? Via NJ.com:

The poll found that large shares of Democrats, independents and even Republicans criticized the current state of the country. Ninety-four percent of Democrats, 71% of independents and 50% of Republicans said the country was “out of control.”

Similarly, 61% of Americans—including 93% of Democrats, 64% of independents and 26% of Republicans—said the U.S. is off on the wrong track. Just 31% said the country was generally headed in the right direction, according to the poll.

[...] The poll found that 52% of Americans did not believe Good was trying to run over the officer with her car. Fifty-six percent said that the shooting was not justified while 29% said it was justified.

Following the protests and clashes with ICE agents, Trump threatened to send troops to Minneapolis by invoking the rarely used Insurrection Act. The poll found that 52% of Americans opposed sending federal troops to Minneapolis while 37% supported the move.

I thought this was odd. When asked if they approved of protesting ICE, only 47% approved while 44% disapproved. What, exactly, do they want people to do?

Bottom line: The poll showed Trump with a 37% approval rating and a 57% disapproval rating. This included 61% of independents and 17% of Republicans who disapproved of how Trump is handling his job as president. Margin of error, 3.2 percentage points.

