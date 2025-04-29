New Poll: Most Americans View Trump As A 'Dangerous Dictator'

In a new PPRI poll released today, 52% agreed that Trump "is a dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy."

Here are a few highlights.

Americans are more likely to view Trump as a dangerous dictator than a strong leader restoring America’s greatness, although such views are polarized along partisan and religious lines. A majority of Americans agree that “President Trump is a dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy” (52%), compared with 44% who agree that “President Trump is a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.” Americans remain strongly committed to our system of checks and balances, strongly disagreeing that the president should ignore the actions of Congress or the Supreme Court. Nearly eight in ten Americans (78%) disagree with the statement “When decisions by Congress or the Supreme Court hold our country back, the president should be able to ignore them,” compared with only 18% who agree; Republicans are more than three times as likely as Democrats to agree (28% vs. 9%).

And this is a good sign as well. "Nine in ten Americans (89%) agree that no elected official, including the president, should be above the law."

Republican voters are starting to see the truth no matter how Fox News and others try to hide it.