Dem: Americans 'Justified In Shooting' ICE Agents Dressed As 'Masked Hoodlums'

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) suggested that Americans would be "justified in shooting" ICE agents if they were breaking the law while dressed as "masked hoodlums."

"What is really the major problem in this country today is the fascism in our streets, the attacks on American citizens by masked hoodlums," Nadler told the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. "If you were attacked by a masked person, you might think you were being kidnapped."

"You'd be justified in shooting the person to protect yourself," he continued. "But we see [DHS victims] being shot for what? For driving a car? We see people, we see these, the ICE goons break into people's homes without a warrant. We see them drag out a man, an American citizen, in his underwear without even permitting — in the snow, without even permitting him to get dressed."

Nadler indicated that he was also concerned that there was a plot by President Donald Trump to take over elections, starting with a raid in Fulton County, Georgia.

"I fear that this is beginning an attempt by the Trump administration to rig the elections this year, to make the elections unfair," he warned. "By seizing in 15 or 16 Democratic cities, the election machinery... And that would further the fascism we see in our streets. I think that is the major problem we are facing in this country today."