Rep Gwen Moore Knows How To Handle A Troll

Rep Gwen Moore devastates a right-wing troll who happens to work for Sen Ron Johnson.
By Chris capper LiebenthalFebruary 3, 2026

Shortly after the execution-style murder of Alex Pretti, Rep Gwen Moore joined some of her constituents in West Allis, a suburb of Milwaukee, to protest the domestic terrorism being wreaked by Trump and his ICEtapo goons.

However, a right-wing nut job named Paul Truess, who just happens to be Sen Ron Johnson's regional director, thought he would do some trolling by totally misrepresenting what was written on a sign Moore was wearing:

screenshot_2026-02-02_184431

As you can see, he claimed that her sign read "Hate will make us great" when it clearly reads "Hate will NOT make us great."

But Truess didn't get away with just getting tagged with a community note. Moore leveled him with an offer to help that must have stung like crazy:

screenshot_2026-02-02_192606

Maybe they could give RoJo and all of his staff a group rate. RoJo is all about saving money, or so he says.

