Republican Shutdown Is Just 'A Three Card Monte Game'

Rep Gwen Moore (D-WI) sat down for an interview with Matt Smith of UpFront, a Milwaukee-based talk show. The subjects of the government shutdown and the Affordable Care Act came up and Moore wasted no time and no words on the Republican nonsense:

MOORE: And we have asked the president and the four corners of the Senate and House to come together to try to come to some sort of compromise on the trillion dollars that they cut out of Medicaid. And of course, the ACA, also known as Obamacare, premium credits. Those notices for premium increases are going up November 1.

SMITH: And to that, on the subsidy, Senator Thune this past week said he would promise a vote in the Senate if Democrats agreed to reopen the government. We just had Congressman Steil on. He wouldn't guarantee the same in the House, but he said he's definitely open to that conversation. Why not take Republicans up on that offer?

MOORE: [Ha!} Excuse me. I had to just take a sip of water to keep from choking on their word. You know, Representative Johnson, the Speaker of the House, has already said that he is going to do another rescissions package. You know, they have cut monies for healthcare funding, research, NIH funding, for Sesame Street, public broadcasting. They've destroyed the State Department, and they have promised that it's just as soon as we pass this continuing resolution, they're going to put through yet another rescissions package, which of course will not require 60 votes in the Senate, will not be subject to the filibuster. And so, this is just, what do you call it, a three-card Monte game. Their word, we need it on paper.