SHUTDOWN? Dems Won't Go Along With Destroying Healthcare

“I think we’re headed into a shutdown because Democrats won’t do the right thing,” JD Vance told reporters. Translation: Whatever Trump wants.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 30, 2025

The Orange Blob failed to strike an agreement with Democrats during a private meeting on Monday, with Chuck Schumer pointing to “large differences” on health care and Vice President JD Vance saying that the government was probably “headed to a shutdown.” Via the New York Times:

Republican and Democratic leaders emerged from the White House blaming the other side for the stalemate as Congress faces a Tuesday deadline to fund the government.

The ramifications of a government shutdown could be immense for the federal work force and Americans relying on an array of government services, with Trump officials signaling they plan to conduct mass firings if the government shuts down. In a letter to federal agencies, the White House Office of Management and Budget said agencies should “use this opportunity to consider reduction in force.”

“I think we’re headed into a shutdown because Democrats won’t do the right thing,” Mr. Vance told reporters. “I hope they change their mind.”

Really, JD? The Republicans can always just break the filibuster, but they won't. Why is that, I wonder?

As the shutdown looms, let’s play; what are the facts?

FACT: Trump wants to distract from Epstein. RELEASE THE FILES

FACT: Republicans run the House, Senate, & White House… if there is a shutdown, Real Math says it’s the REPUBLICANS’ SHUTDOWN.

Jasmine Crockett (@jasmineforus.bsky.social) 2025-09-29T18:44:49.823Z

Coming soon…
The Trump Epstein Shutdown.
#TrumpEpsteinShutdown

PhillipUSA (@phillipusa.bsky.social) 2025-09-30T11:43:41.546Z

https://bsky.app/profile/thevaluesvoter.bsky.social/post/3lzzl5dnzxk2t

Becoming spicier the older I get (@olderspicier.bsky.social) 2025-09-29T21:42:07.873Z

Obama on the coming shutdown.

www.usatoday.com/story/news/p...

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-09-28T18:24:15.723Z

