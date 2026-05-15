Sen. Cassidy’s Spineless Dodge On RFK Jr. For HHS

Sen. Bill Cassidy turned into a cowardly lion on CNN when asked if he had buyer's remorse for single-handedly approving RFK Jr. to run HHS.

Cassidy has been a vocal critic of worm brain Kennedy over his attacks on vaccines. Since he is in a dogfight in the upcoming election, his course of action is to retreat like a frightened puppy instead of advancing.

Cassidy did this in a most putrid way to defend RFK's tenure.

BROWN: According to CNN's reporting, White House officials decided earlier this year that HHS under Secretary Kennedy required an overhaul following a tumultuous period marked by controversial vaccine policies, personnel issues, and messaging missteps that hurt the administration with voters and with lawmakers. You were the key vote in advancing and effectively sealing Kennedy's nomination. Do you have any buyer's remorse now? CASSIDY: First, you live life forward. But RFK has done a very good job highlighting the issues of ultra-processed food. And even his worst critics, I just saw you nod your head yes. I'm not saying you're his worst critic, but you will acknowledge, and we all acknowledge, he's done a really good job of highlighting that. BROWN: It's been a priority of his, for sure. CASSIDY: It's been a priority. Absolutely, that's a fact. More so than anybody else in that office. So he's to be congratulated. He and I clearly differ on vaccines. I have seen people die from vaccine-preventable diseases, or have to get a liver transplant, or otherwise something terrible or something that could have been avoided with a $15 vaccine. And so, obviously, I understand that better than the Secretary. And so we've differed there. But let's give him his due.



He's done a good job on the ultra-processed foods, and that's important for our society.

While attacking ultra-processed foods, the HHS and the federal government have done nothing concrete to halt their production. Many of RFK's criticisms are based on conspiracy-driven nonsense. Yet Cassidy praises him profusely over processed foods, while RFK Jr's actions on vaccines could be killing thousands of people. It could lead to the spread of more curable diseases instead of curtailing them.

Cassidy once did the right thing by voting to convict Trump; now he's a shell of a man.