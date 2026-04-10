Fox Puts Happy Face On Inflation: Take Out Rising Gas Prices And It's Not Bad!

Fox Business host Stuart Varney opened his show by putting up a smokescreen about Trump's high year-to-date inflation rate by removing one critical element responsible for the rise.

Today's report showed that the new inflation rate for the year is 3.3%, the highest in two years.

Varney decided to cherry-pick the items responsible for the rise in inflation and exclude them from the data.

VARNEY: And we've got news for you. The war, the straits, peace talks, the price of oil, and right up front, inflation. Big news on prices. In the last year, the consumer price index has gone up 3.3 percent. In March, it went up 0.9 percent. However, you take out surging gas prices, and the CPI in March went up just 0.2 percent. Now, this is the first reading on inflation that's based on prices since the war began. Bottom line, inflation was expected to pick up.



The pickup could have been a lot worse.

This is a childish maneuver, and no one is buying it. Gas prices are always at the top of consumers' worries.

In a credible program, Varney would be suspended or forced to make a correction.

However, MAGA cultists' attempts to tie the state of the economy are falling on deaf ears since people are living in Trump's economic disaster.

Consumer confidence is in the toilet as consumer sentiment his a low in a new survey, "Consumer confidence plunged to a record low in April as fears mounted over rising energy prices and the broader impact of the Iran war, according to a University of Michigan survey Friday."