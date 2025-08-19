No License Plate Needed To Vote, Preznit Scramble Brains, Sir

Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most.
By Conover KennardAugust 19, 2025

Old mush-for-brains continued his attack against mail-in voting on Monday with another sir story, which is the part where MAGA will likely try to tell us what Trump really meant. This isn't the first sir story Donald told while sitting next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Still, this one is a doozy.

"We're going to stop mail-in ballots because it's corrupt," he falsely said. "You know, when you go to a voting booth, and you do it the right way, and you go to a state that runs it properly, you go in."

"They even asked me," he continued. They asked me for my license plate for identity. I said, I don't know if I have it."

"They said, Sir, you have to have it," he added. "I was very impressed, actually. But it's very hard to cheat."

Ah, yes, that brings back memories of voting, when I would take my trusty screwdriver with me so I could remove my license plate to haul it to the voting place. Haven't we all done that? No? Well, shit.

In the state of Florida, where Trump resides, voters are required to present a photo ID as well as proof of signature if it’s not on the photo ID. Trump's remark will be overlooked by the media (hello, Jake Tapper!) just as it did when the old addle-brained fool claimed you need identification to buy groceries.

