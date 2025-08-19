Another Untrue 'Sir' Story: D.C. Restaurant Reservations Are Down

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar isn’t buying Trump’s latest "sir" story that “friends” were shut-ins in Washington D.C. for years due to crime. Via The Daily Beast:

Trump, while speaking in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, told one of his dubious “sir” stories about an alleged friend of his who told him that he and his wife had been so scared of rampant crime in the nation’s capital that they hadn’t even been out to eat in four whole years.

“Friends are calling me up, Democrats are calling me up, and they’re saying, ‘Sir, I want to thank you. My wife and I went out to dinner last night for the first time in four years, and Washington D.C. is safe. And you did that in four days,’” he claimed.

Keilar was skeptical about this supposed couple’s motivations.

“I mean, quite frankly, if you look at the D.C. crime numbers, that is more indicative of a marital problem than a crime problem,” the CNN News Central anchor said.

Trump also asserted Monday, without providing any evidence, that the capital’s restaurants in “the last two days were busier than they’ve been in a long time.”

Yet reservations have fallen sharply, Keilar noted.

Last Tuesday, the day after Trump announced the deployment of National Guard troops to the district and the federalization of the city’s police department, there were 27 percent fewer online reservations compared to the same date last year, capital-area CBS affiliate WUSA9 first reported, citing data from OpenTable.