'Dumb As A Rock': Trump Lashes Out At Critic Who Mocked His Finals Nap

Trump just dropped the most enthusiastic character assassination since, well, yesterday. All because sports commentator, Stephen A. Smith, decided to clown the man for napping courtside, so Trump lashed out on Truth Social.

Trump took issue with Smith's remarks after the 79-year-old president was caught sleeping during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden Monday night. Hey, he needed to catch some Zs, OK?

“And guess what he was doing during the game, ladies and gentlemen. Go online, look at the videos,” Smith said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “I’m not going to accuse him of snoring because I wasn’t in earshot. The brother wasn’t awake.”

He pressed on, saying that if it was so important for the president “to be there, why did you look like you were asleep? Didn’t you call out former President Joe Biden, ‘Sleepy Joe’? Well, what should we call you? Because you weren’t awake.”

Smith didn’t stop there and pointed out the hypocrisy of a man who spent years mocking Biden as "Sleepy Joe," looking like he could barely keep his eyes open at the Finals. "What should we call you?" Smith asked pointedly.

He also laid Trump's feet to the fire for throwing off the Knicks' championship mojo — their first Finals win since 1973. And Smith made sure to note that Trump, a Queens native who was very much alive in '73, should understand better than anyone what this title would mean to New York City.

“He knows exactly what New Yorkers have been through, and he didn’t care,” Smith continued.

And just like that, Trump blasted Smith in an early morning tirade.

"Stephen A. Smith is an arrogant fool, a low IQ individual," Trump insisted. "In other words, he’s “dumb as a rock,” and totally unqualified to ever think of running for high political office, or even low political office, for that matter!"

"He’d get annihilated in a debate by the most incompetent of politicians," he added. "Joe Biden’s now “fabled” performance would look great by comparison to anything that this loudmouth huckster has to offer, which isn’t much! Within a few weeks, they’d laugh him out of politics!!!"

Smith addressed Trump's juvenile remarks about his IQ yesterday, but, for some reason, the president felt the need to regurgitate that swing-and-a-miss.

“You wanna talk about IQ,” Smith said on Tuesday. “I could put my IQ against yours. I got something even better — I could ask you why you been running from me for the past year since I asked you to talk to me. I could ask you to debate me since you think you’re that dude. We could go a myriad of ways.”

Meanwhile, Trump is somewhere looking up the word 'myriad.' Multisyllabic words are hard!

I'll leave y'all with this: