Trump Mad At Wilbur Ross For Sleeping, Drooling During Meetings

A source I had contacted about something more important responded that not only has Wilbur Ross fallen asleep at every meeting he’s been in with source, but that he drools - and uses his tie to clean it up. — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) January 22, 2018

Trump told Ross he didn’t trust him to negotiate anymore. Ross had tried in the early months of the administration, before Robert Lighthizer was confirmed as the U.S. Trade Representative, to take the lead on several crucial trade conversations. Once Lighthizer arrived there was a tussle for control over several issues. But after Ross botched — in Trump's eyes — his dealings with China, he decided Lighthizer would be the lead negotiator on all trade issues. During this period, Trump humiliated Ross in front of his colleagues, per three sources, and questioned his intelligence and competence... Ross’s propensity to doze off in meetings — which senior Capitol Hill aides have noticed — hasn’t helped.

On topic, @mattgertz has at latest count an eighty-four tweet long thread, started in July of 2017, in which each tweet states:

"If you try to work with Trump, he will humiliate you."

...and gives a specific example.

And the latest is Ross.