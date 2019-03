The day began with House Republicans objecting to the hearing.

Chairman Elijah Cummings said he cannot recall a Democratic minority EVER objecting to a hearing by the House Oversight Committee.

Gym Jordan also entered into the record an op-ed objecting to the hearing, which he and Mark Meadows had published at Fox News.com, entitled "Democrats don't care about the integrity of the census."

My initial response can't be printed here, but allow me to add "elections have consequences."