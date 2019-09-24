Wilbur Ross Sleeps While Trump Speaks At The UN

Wilbur Ross seems to sleep through all of Trump's speeches and is said to fall asleep at meetings as well.

Source: CNBC

President Donald Trump’s United Nations speech was a snooze — at least for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The 81-year-old Ross took a nap — a very long nap — as his boss addressed the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Television footage of Ross showed the wealthy businessman sleeping soundly as Trump talked about a possible trade deal with China — which is part of the Commerce chief’s portfolio — and the U.S. stance on Iran.

Ross had his eyes firmly closed for as long as 15 minutes, video suggested, as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave the impression of listening intently to Trump.

At one point, however, Ross’s eyes opened. He still looked drowsy, though.

This isn’t the first time that Ross has been caught out catching 40 winks while Trump gives a speech.