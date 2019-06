You can't make this up:

So here's the Commerce Secretary marketing the wares of the President of the United States and his family. #emoluments https://t.co/GakhqMxohN — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) June 12, 2019

Wilbur Ross’ post-White House gig (and pre-dead gig) seems to be the shopping network. Honest-to-blog, is everyone in this Administration on the take for the Trump Crime Family?

Wilbur's in the news for other reasons, also too:

Evidence from lawsuits has showed that Wilbur Ross pressured the Justice Department to request the citizenship question, not the other way around https://t.co/t47Xopywpo — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 13, 2019