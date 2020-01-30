Media Bites
Wilbur Ross Touts Coronavirus' Economic Benefits To The U.S.

As usual, the Trump people can always be counted on to say the evil thing out loud.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
The Commerce Secretary said he didn't want to talk about a victory lap because of China's current misfortunes with the coronavirus outbreak, but then went on to take a victory lap because of China's current misfortunes with the coronavirus outbreak. Their loss, our gain in the amoral world of global capitalism.

Source: NBC News

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Thursday that the coronavirus outbreak in China could lead businesses to bring jobs back to the United States and Mexico.

"Well, first of all, every American's heart has to go out to the victims of the coronavirus. So, I don't want to talk about a victory lap over a very unfortunate, very malignant disease," Ross told Fox Business Network on Thursday. "But the fact is, it does give businesses yet another thing to consider when they go through their review of their supply chain."

"On top of all the other things, you had SARS, you had the African swine virus there, now you have this," Ross continued. "It's another risk factor that people need to take into account. So, I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America. Some to U.S., probably some to Mexico, as well."

