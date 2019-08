Since Trump's tariffs were first announced, the so-called "administration" has insisted that China would "pay" the tariffs and that this trade war would have no impact on American consumers, they lied.

This week the "administration" delayed tariffs from September to December. And Commerce Secretary and frequent on-the-job napper Wilbur Ross told Squawk Box, that this was done unilaterally with no concessions from China at all, simply to protect the Christmas.

Wilbur Ross, on CNBC, 11 months ago: the tariffs will have minimum inflation impact and consumers won't be affected https://t.co/9XTvbww6IS



Wilbur Ross today: We held off on tariffs to save Christmas. https://t.co/GNulIMzxoY — Ben Berkowitz (@BerkowitzBT) August 14, 2019

Christmas is already ruined as long as Donald Trump is "President" you fossil #wilburross — Mjcarny (@M_J_C_A_R) August 14, 2019

Wilbur Ross says they have delayed tariffs till after Christmas to help the American consumer.



Meaning: Donald Trump has been lying to the American people the whole time that China has been paying the tariffs. The American people are paying more with inflation. #TrumpLies — AS THE WH TURNS (@AsTheWHTurns) August 14, 2019