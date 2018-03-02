NBC: Trump Announced Tariffs Because He Was 'Unhinged' Over White House Chaos

After Ali Velshi gave a little explainer about Trump's announced steel and aluminum tariffs, he joined Stephanie Ruhle to talk about what sparked the surprise announcement that tanked the markets for two days (so far).

"The president was unhinged," Ruhle explained. "An embarrassing day. The pressure of the Russia investigation and the Paul Manafort indictments...But Wednesday specifically Hope Hicks resigns, John Kelly downgrades the Jared Kushner security clearance."

Velshi interjected, "And John Kelly said I must have done something bad in my last life which is why God punished me by making me Chief of Staff."

"And he doesn't have Rob Porter blocking him, guarding him from everyone slinking in," Ruhle said.

Which is how Wilbur Ross oozed in to Trump's presence to press him on tariffs.

Ruhle elaborated. "And John Kelly was on the outs so he didn't have John Kelly stopping people from getting into his office, guess who got in. Wilbur Ross."

Ross figured Trump "was looking for a fight and he said I will deliver one to you -- China on trade."

Ruhle went on to explain that Ross scheduled a meeting with steel executives at the White House without notifying the Secret Service, White House Staff, the State Department, Congress, or really, anyone.

Additionally, the question of tariffs was under review by the White House Counsel's office and they weren't expected to be done for a week to ten days.

Here is something you need to remember about Wilbur Ross: He has deep ties to Russian oligarchs and was Vice Chair of Bank of Cyprus, a bank allegedly used to launder money mentioned in the Panama Papers. At best, that suggests he may have some self-serving reasons for pushing tariffs which will harm consumers and render their fake tax cut meaningless, too.

Beyond Ross, though, is the idea that Donald Trump -- isolated and petulant -- uses policy to lash out and scratch that anger itch because he lacks the self-control and intellectual honesty to understand the consequences of what he did.

Today it's a trade war. Tomorrow, it's North Korea. Because the man in the White House cannot control his temper. He is dangerous and the Republicans in Congress are complicit fools. We'll be lucky to escape this travesty of a presidency intact.