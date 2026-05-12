'Moron!' White House Insists Sleepy-looking Trump Was 'Blinking' At Oval Office Event

The White House social media team lashed out at a Reuters correspondent who shared a photo of President Donald Trump with his eyes closed.
'Moron!' White House Insists Sleepy-looking Trump Was 'Blinking' At Oval Office Event
Credit: Michael Vadon
By David EdwardsMay 12, 2026

The White House social media team lashed out at a Reuters correspondent who shared a photo of President Donald Trump with his eyes closed.

Following a White House event on Monday, Reuters correspondent Idrees Ali posted a photo in which the president appeared to be resting his eyes.

"U.S. President Donald Trump attends a maternal health event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein," he wrote.

Although Ali did not suggest that the president had been sleeping, the White House's Rapid Response team took offense.

"He was blinking, you absolute moron," the team complained.

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