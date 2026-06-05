Democrat To Rollins: 'You Own Every Single Bit' Of This Economy

Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig became fed up with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is still blaming President Biden for the high cost of diesel fuel and failing farms, and pointedly told her that the Trump administration controlled all of Congress a year and a half ago, and "you own every single bit of this."

Craig began by admonishing Secretary Rollins for the 15,000 farms that failed and the $28 billion that was lost in the agricultural industry.

Rollins blamed the Biden administration for what she claimed caused a $42 billion agricultural trade deficit in the Trump administration. This is when Rep. Craig got testy.

CRAIG: Madam Secretary, I'm going to reclaim my time on behalf of family farmers. ROLLINS: That was not the Trump administration. That was the Biden administration. CRAIG: That's what it means in this building. You stop talking when I reclaim my time. What's the national average of farm diesel right now? ROLLINS: The national average of farm diesel? Yeah, of diesel. ROLLINS: Well, diesel has increased because of the Iranian conflict. CRAIG: How much was it? How much is it right now? ROLLINS: Well, before the Iranian conflict, it had gone way up. All inputs under the last administration increased about 40%. That's what we inherited.

Gas and diesel prices had come way down when Trump took office, which Trump officials ignore.

Rollins, refusing to take any responsibility for the failings in Agriculture, called for a scolding.

Rep. Craig was up to the task.

CRAIG: Reclaiming my time. Madam Secretary, Joe Biden is no longer the President of the United States. Mr. Trump is. Your party controls Congress. You own these numbers at this point in time. I'm sick of hearing you blame an administration from a year and a half ago. You own every single bit of this.

Amen.