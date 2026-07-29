MAGA Shill Claims E. Jean Carroll 'Cherry-Picked' Her Jury

“This is lawfare!” he said, insisting Carroll had not presented any evidence of her claim.

“No other President has had this type of lawfare thrown at them,” he insisted.

Former Texas congressional candidate Isaiah Martin was quick to point out: “No other President has gone forward and been found civilly liable for sexual assault. What are you talking about?”

Phillip jumped in after the panel explored the legal difference between a civil finding and a criminal one:

ABBY PHILLIP: Hold on, hold on, guys, hold on one second. Terry, you’re describing this as lawfare.

SCHILLING: Yes.

PHILLIP: Even though this is an individual bringing a suit against another.

TERRY SCHILLING: Without any evidence. There was no police report, there was no —

PHILLIP: So, I mean, my understanding of lawfare is. But hold on. My understanding of lawfare is this idea that it’s the law, that is, you know, the the institutions of the government —

SCHILLING: No, it can be it can be weaponizing the government.

PHILLIP: This is a person who has an allegation against the president. She took it to court.

SCHILLING: She couldn’t remember the date, she couldn’t remember the year.

PHILLIP: She was, it was heard by a jury. And this was the judgment. So which part of that was rigged against him?

SCHILLING: So there was no evidence for it —

[CROSSTALK]

CHRISTINE QUINN: Apparently the jury thought there were.

SCHILLING: Right. You can cherry-pick juries. You can cherry-pick courts that you that you choose to fight here. This was all lawfare.

And yes, private individuals can absolutely weaponize the legal system against people in power like President Trump. I find E. Jean Carroll’s claims to be crazy. I think she’s kind of crazy, frankly. Like if you see her house she’s been —

PHILLIP: She’s been well, yes, but the whole thing is, is that he called her a liar. You might find it to be that, but a jury didn’t, right?

SCHILLING: If I was falsely accused of this. I would be fighting the same way.

PHILLIP: Unfortunately, in our system, that’s how this works. You go before a jury and they decide whether or not they find the allegations to be to be credible or not. And it’s not a criminal case. So the bar is not, you know, is he guilty of a crime? The bar is something much lower than that.