Scott Jennings Thinks Laws Are For Little People

He sure doesn't think they should apply to Trump during this little tirade on CNN's NewsNight this Friday.

A whole lot of people were very happy that this abomination's name is finally coming off of the Kennedy Center, with thousands tuning in to watch the removal on YouTube and a crowd of hundreds showing up at the center to watch in person, but apparently Jennings wasn't one of them.

PHILLIP: You know what, I think it's an important point that this, for liberals, is sort of like a celebratory moment, but I think it is emblematic of one of the big problems with this Trump second term.

He is expending a huge amount of energy self-aggrandizing in office. He was elected to lower prices and make people's lives better. Instead, according to CNN's reporting, he's calling into meetings — a source said it was like an episode of "Veep" — calling into meetings at the Kennedy Center to talk about this issue, to attack the judge's wife, who was a former attorney for Joe Biden at one point.

Then the board says, oh, maybe they'll pass a resolution to honor Trump that would recognize his major contributions. What is all of this about? Is the entire government supposed to be working to make this one man feel good about himself?

JENNINGS: Well, are we upset that the president of the United States took an interest in the Kennedy Center? An interest in a building...

PHILLIP: A lot of people are upset about that, yes.

JENNINGS: But why? Why would they be upset about it? I'll answer my own question. Because they've never been able to stand the fact that Donald Trump won the White House the first time, and especially the second...

PHILLIP: I have an alternative explanation.

JENNINGS: And they don't want him to be able to exercise any power...

PHILLIP: How about: Congress established the Kennedy Center as a memorial for John F. Kennedy, and it is illegal for him to slap his name on it? That is why people are upset about it.

JENNINGS: Look, here's the deal. He took an interest in this.

PHILLIP: But what about the law, Scott?

JENNINGS: What about it? He took an interest in it. What about it? Who cares? [crosstalk] You can't get the government on the phone after 3 o'clock on a Friday, yet we can build scaffolding to scrape a name off the side of a building? [crosstalk] This is what the government can do?

And what is it that Democrats do for fun on a Friday night? These haters stand out on the street screeching about a name!?