Miles Taylor Shreds Scott Jennings For Defending Trump's Politicization Of The DOJ

Miles Taylor, who outed himself as "Anonymous" back in 2020, and left the Department of Homeland Security under the first Trump administration because he'd had enough of Trump's criminality with offering pardons, made an appearance on CNN's Newsnight with Abby Phillip, and got into a contentious back and forth with Trump suck-up Scott Jennings during a discussion about Trump tossing Greene under the bus for daring to oppose him on releasing the Epstein files.

It's disgusting that CNN feels the need to platform this liar night after night on their network for these panel discussions, but it was nice to see someone call him out for his hypocrisy.

After Jennings made some lame excuses that had nothing to do with the Epstein files to justify Trump going after Greene and Thomas Massie, Jennings took a cheap shot at Taylor, saying the quickest way to get on television was to be a never Trumper. I'd argue that the opposite is true as well for Jennings. These both-siderist corporate networks love to platform Trump apologists like Jennings so they can appear to be "balanced" in their coverage, no matter how many lies they spread on the air that go unchecked.

Taylor hit back hard and did something that most conservatives think is very unfair. He hit him with his own words about Trump and for being a huge flaming hypocrite, while also nailing him for excusing Trump for politicizing the Department of Justice against his political enemies.

JENNINGS: It's interesting, he has some people who profess to be strong supporters who do oppose him more often than the people that you might not think are his strongest supporters. She's one of them. Thomas Massie in Kentucky is another one. Rand Paul, my home state senator, he takes on Trump, although they profess to be Trump supporters. In this case, I think he had the order out of order. I trace all this back to his decision, the righteous decision to strike Iran. She was against it. So were some of the people who occupy that wing of the party. He defied them, and since that time, they all seem to be stridently picking at him on this issue or that. And then, of course, everybody knows in Washington, Miles you know, the fastest way to get in front of a television camera if you're a Republican is to come out and crap on Donald Trump. And so that is what she is doing. TAYLOR: But, you know, Scott... JENNINGS: That is what she is doing because she has mad at him over these issues, (crosstalk) and that's what happened. that's what happened. TAYLOR: Scott, I trace it further back than that. I trace it back to 10 years ago when you said Donald Trump was an authoritarian. And you know what, Scott, I've got to hand it to you, that was a remarkable forecast because 10 years later, I think you called it. Here's Donald Trump today, the man with the heart and soul of a fascist showing us he now has the bona fides. By tonight... JENNINGS: He's not a fascist. TAYOR: By tonight, ordering investigations... JENNINGS: Oh come on. TAYLOR: ...into American citizens... JENNINGS: So they deserve it? TAYLOR: That's why members of his party (crosstalk)... JENNINGS: Why are you so upset he's running the executive branch? TAYLOR: For the same reasons you predicted he shouldn't. For the same reason, Scott, you said he violated his oath and he should never be back in that office. (crosstalk) JENNINGS: I happily voted for him three times. TAYLOR: I know that. JENNINGS: The alternative was terrible. TAYLOR: And a lot of your friends were shocked. JENNINGS: Yeah, well a lot of a lot of my friends would have been shocked at you trying to subvert the elected president of the United States, which you did. TAYLOR: Well... and I proudly did... (crosstalk) JENNINGS: ... staffer substituting his judgement for the president of the United States. TAYLOR: Well Scott, I would love to have seen you stand up as well.

JENNINGS: Good luck.

Good luck to you Scott when the final chapter on this is written. You'll be the one that sold his soul and sold out our democracy for money.

Miles Taylor has been putting up with death threats and abuse of all kinds since daring to stand up against Dear Leader. Shame on Jennings for attacking him for doing the right thing when he was in the DHS and afterward. What a spineless weasel.