CNN Platforms Pig-Ignorant Winger To Spread Anti-Vax Disinfo

'You're loud and wrong!': Public health expert clocks GOP podcaster over vaccine mandates:

GOP podcaster Ben Ferguson pushed back on Pernell's claims, arguing that the CDC had lost the trust of Americans, and therefore, vaccine mandates should be eliminated.

Dr. Chris T. Pernell , director of the NAACP's Center for Health Equity, joined the panel on CNN's "NewsNight with Abby Phillip" to discuss Florida's decision to end vaccine mandates for young children. Pernell called the decision "reckless" and argued that it would cause increased exposure to illnesses among children from low-income households.

A public health expert slammed claims made by a conservative podcaster on CNN that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has lost the trust of the American people.

And that doesn't even begin to touch the number of lies told by both Ben Ferguson and Scott Jennings during the entire segment. The only time Parnell was allowed to speak without being interrupted continually by Ferguson was in the very beginning of the segment where she discussed how dangerous what's going on in Florida is:

But what's happening in the United States is as if we are a runaway train. In public health, we talk about the cliff of good health and we have fallen completely off of the cliff completely.

Since the last 30 years, we've saved over 150 million lives because of vaccines globally. If we begin to think about in the United States, we've saved over 1.1 million children due to vaccinations since 1994. We've prevented 508 million illnesses and 32 million hospitalizations. That's not anything to wink at. That's hardcore data.

DR. CHRIS T. PERNELL, DIRECTOR, NAACP CENTER FOR HEALTH EQUITY: Reckless, if I could sum it up in one word, let's just go to some facts and I have them here to keep myself honest.

PHILLIP: And, Dr. Pernell, you know this well. In 2020, we had 13 cases of measles, 2025, 1,400, a huge increase in whooping cough in this country. And at the same time, the rates of vaccine exemptions have gone up by about a point since 2019. None of this is by accident. None of this is by osmosis. And now this in Florida.

And then Ferguson was asked to chime in, who immediately started lying about vaccines, masks and social distancing during COVID, and it was downhill from there. Here's some of the later exchange between Pernell and Ferguson which you can watch above if you're a glutton for punishment:

PERNELL: So, in Florida, approximately 88 percent of kindergartners have their full and complete vaccination. That is already below the recommended amount if you're going to achieve herd immunity. If you take away the vaccine mandates, you're going to see that number plummet. When that number plummets, not only are households going to be infected and potentially get sick, but the most vulnerable people in those households, and those are children. Without mandates, we are not going to adequately protect our children. And we've already seen --

FERGUSON: If you bully the American public --

PERNELL: No, let me finish. That's not bullying. We've already seen evidence is when we don't protect children, children are left susceptible to irrational decisions of adults. We have children in the United States dead from measles. That should not happen in 2025. It should not.

PHILLIP: Seriously, how do you, with a straight face, can anyone justify, even if you don't like the COVID vaccine, saying that because you don't like the COVID vaccine, you should open up the Pandora's Box of diseases that we have put on the backburner of public life? So, why would that, why would one thing even remotely justify the other?

FERGUSON: When you have the CDC that does not have the trust of the American people, and, clearly, in Florida they do not trust the CDC with their children --

PHILLIP: This has nothing to do with the CDC. This has to Florida public health --

FERGUSON: You can lecture the American people all you want to, but I'm trying to explain to you why parents are saying, I don't trust --

PHILLIP: I know that you are trying to justify it, but I'm --

FERGUSON: It's not justifying. It is explaining why --

PHILLIP: This is actually not about --

FERGUSON: And, by the way, if you don't like the sport, you can move.

PHILLIP: This is not about the parents at this point.

FERGUSON: Sure it is.

PHILLIP: This is about the policy.

(CROSSTALKS)

PHILLIP: Ben, this is about the policymakers. This is about the governor. It's about the surgeon general.

FERGUSON: So, why are they so popular?

PHILLIP: Why are they willing to sacrifice the health of millions of children because they don't like the COVID-19 vaccine?

FERGUSON: You guys won't even admit that we got it wrong with COVID at this table.

JENNINGS: Are you so sure that the parents still don't get their children vaccinated?

(CROSSTALKS)

PHILLIP: Hold on a second.

JENNINGS: I think you're raising an interesting question about the numbers. You said millions of children. Are you so sure that parents won't get their children vaccinated without a --

FERGUSON: They want the choice.

JENNINGS: I mean, the mandate -- I mean, they can still get them vaccinated.

PHILLIP: She already addressed that.

PERNELL: Yes, not enough.

(CROSSTALKS)

FERGUSON: But if you want to blame somebody for this, blame the CDC for losing the trust of the American people.

PERNELL: Okay. You're wrong again, okay?

FERGUSON: No, I'm not. We're having this conversation because the American people don't trust the CDC.

PERNELL: Let's talk political actors who started to spew intentionally misinformation and disinformation, which has led to confusion, has led to chaos and has led to an unnecessary loss of life. Do you know why we were able to save the lives that we did? Because public health physicians, CDC --

FERGUSON: Be angry with the scientists that lied to the American people.

PERNELL: That's what's dangerous, be angry with the scientists. Yes, why?

FERGUSON: We're having a conversation.

TURNER: What I'm saying is that if we just kind of think through this, I mean, I think we all pretty much agreed that the vaccines --

FERGUSON: This conversation would never be happening --

TURNER: But I'm saying --

FERGUSON: -- if it wasn't for the lies of COVID-19.

TURNER: Okay. But there's a way to talk people through the differences of what happened during the COVID pandemic and the global impact. Well, we got our --

FERGUSON: I'll be honest with you. Arrogance, is not going to get parents to come to your side.

PERNELL: It's not about the arrogance. You are yelling about --

PHILLIP: We have to end the conversation here, but you do sound a little bit like a broken record on this one.

PERNELL: Yes.

FERGUSON: It's because it's that simple, it's the same thing over and over again. You lose the trust of people on any issue, they will not listen to you.

PHILLIP: You're diagnosing the problem, but you're not offering a solution. The solution --

FERGUSON: Don't lie to parents.

PHILLIP: The solution to this is not take away the vaccine mandates. The solution is to reassure parents about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, which are really not in question. But rather than doing that, policymakers are not doing that. And I think that is -- nobody is disputing that. They are not doing that and you know the facts around it.

FERGUSON: I can agree with you. And here's what I would say. If doctors are this upset about it, then actually speak --

PERNELL: We are. A lot of people are.

FERGUSON: -- without condemning parents implying that they're going to kill their child or that they're ignorant --

(CROSSTALKS)

JENNINGS: Did the surgeon general cast aspersions on the safety of the vaccines today?

PERNELL: He has.

JENNINGS: But, I mean, today, because what I read was that the mandate will go away, but the vaccines were fully available.

PHILLIP: Just to be clear, he has repeatedly passed out on the safety of vaccines, not just today, but for a long time.

JENNINGS: But they didn't outlaw any vaccines, right?

PHILLIP: He doesn't have the power to outlaw anything. But he said that the intention is to remove all the mandates.

PERNELL: You already just have to have a seat (ph).

PHILLIP: We've got to leave it there. Dr. Chris Pernell, we appreciate you very much for joining us.