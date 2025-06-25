Abby Phillip: 'When Donald Trump Does It, Zero Fox Given'

Fox News' hypocrisy in vivid display when Trump dropped his live F-bomb the other day about Iran and Israel. Not a peep of condemnation from any of those legends at Fox News (probably because Trump is the president, he can do or say whatever the F he wants, right?). CNN's Abby Phillip with some clever trolling here.

Source: Mediaite

CNN anchor Abby Phillip trolled Fox News over their reaction to President Donald Trump’s live F-bomb by dropping a cut of past “pearl-clutching” reactions to profanity by Democratic figures. A furious Trump lashed out Tuesday morning at Iran and Israel for strikes that occurred after he announced the fragile ceasefire, exclaiming to reporters, “They don’t know what the fuck they’re doing!” On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip roasted Fox News for complaining when Democrats curse, but quipped that when Trump does it, “Zero Fox given”:

A bit of the transcript from Mediaite.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the (BEEP) they’re doing. Do you understand that? (END VIDEO CLIP) PHILLIP: After the President dropped a four-letter word on the White House lawn, it appears not all F-bombs are created equal. At least on Fox, here is how one host reacted to Trump, and then 20 minutes later, reacting to a Democrat using the same word. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Phillip then played some hand-wringing clips of heroic hypocrisy from various Fox News stalwarts before her perfect quip at the end.