Abby Phillip: 'When Donald Trump Does It, Zero Fox Given'

The CNN host came up with a supercut of Fox News personalities bashing Democrats for dropping F-bombs, while never saying anything negative about Trump's "salty language".
By Ed ScarceJune 25, 2025

Fox News' hypocrisy in vivid display when Trump dropped his live F-bomb the other day about Iran and Israel. Not a peep of condemnation from any of those legends at Fox News (probably because Trump is the president, he can do or say whatever the F he wants, right?). CNN's Abby Phillip with some clever trolling here.

Source: Mediaite

CNN anchor Abby Phillip trolled Fox News over their reaction to President Donald Trump’s live F-bomb by dropping a cut of past “pearl-clutching” reactions to profanity by Democratic figures.

A furious Trump lashed out Tuesday morning at Iran and Israel for strikes that occurred after he announced the fragile ceasefire, exclaiming to reporters, “They don’t know what the fuck they’re doing!”

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN NewsNight, Phillip roasted Fox News for complaining when Democrats curse, but quipped that when Trump does it, “Zero Fox given”:

A bit of the transcript from Mediaite.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the (BEEP) they’re doing. Do you understand that?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PHILLIP: After the President dropped a four-letter word on the White House lawn, it appears not all F-bombs are created equal. At least on Fox, here is how one host reacted to Trump, and then 20 minutes later, reacting to a Democrat using the same word.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

Phillip then played some hand-wringing clips of heroic hypocrisy from various Fox News stalwarts before her perfect quip at the end.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon