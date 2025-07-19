Lickspittle Ben Ferguson With The Lamest Defense Of The Trump-Epstein Blowup Yet

Trump is probably "not a guy that draws pictures." You're going to have to come up with something better than that to defend Mr. Sharpie, Ben.

During a panel discussion on this Thursday's CNN NewsNight with Abby Philip, which has to be one of the most painful political panel shows to watch on television given the regular inclusion of GOP flack and Trump suck-up Scott Jennings, guest Ben Ferguson managed to one-up Jennings with the lamest defense yet on why no one should believe the recent reporting from The Wall Street Journal about a note sent to Jeffrey Epstein by Trump for Epstein's 50th birthday.

PHILIP: Scott, you know, you're, you're making the point that, oh, they were just friends. This was before he knew anything about Epstein's, you know, alleged bad acts. But here's what he said in 2002 in a New York magazine, so this would have been a year before this birthday message. "I've known Jeff for 15 years, terrific guy, he said over speakerphone. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it -- Jeffrey enjoys his social life." This is, this is all in the public record as well. FERGUSON: Look, I think two things here. One, I think if this was such a big deal and why it wasn't used against him long before when he was running for president? I believe the president on this one. I think he probably is not a guy that draws pictures. I know a lot of people who have gotten a lot of notes from him, and they've never gotten a picture. They get a note from him and his signature that takes forever to sign.

Like I look at this and I sit there and I'm like, this is it. Like this is the whole thing. Now we're now we're talking about like...

Philip then proceeded to show a picture from a CNN article from back in 2017 where a picture Trump drew with a Sharpie pulled in nearly $30,000 at an auction.

Gavin Newsom hit him for it on Xitter.

“I never wrote a picture in my life.” pic.twitter.com/sxYydO4LcJ — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 18, 2025

So did Adam Kinzinger:

Trump loves to draw. Just saying pic.twitter.com/jMJh3XWvBW — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) July 18, 2025

They all knew Trump was a nasty creeper for most of his adult life that took advantage of teenage girls long before his first run for president, and they don't care. I'd love to see this Epstein stuff finally be the end of him, but I'm not holding my breath.