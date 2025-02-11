CNN Host Slows Down Her Speaking So Scott Jennings Can Understand

CNN host Abby Phillip schooled resident Trump supporter Scott Jennings, after he continually claimed Trump should ignore all judges' rulings that go against his wishes and his fascist intentions.

This nonsense is what CNN pays Scott Jennings to do.

A federal judge blocked Trump and Musk's efforts to invade the Treasury Department's payment system, which caused outrage in the MAGA cult.

Enter Chris Sununu and Scott Jennings, who vociferously claimed Trump should ignore the judge's ruling.

Jennings claimed that no judge can block anything Demented Donald tries to do. This is wrong, but here's what he said.

JENNINGS: If a District Court judge tries to usurp the authority of the chief executive of this country, he should absolutely defy it. There’s a difference between broad policy decisions and discrete disputes between parties. That’s the difference. If I want a policy decided, I’ll take it to the Supreme Court.

Jennings knows the kangaroo Supreme Court would have a more likely chance of allowing Trump to skirt the law.

Jennings loved it when judges put a hold on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and called President Biden the Joker for ignoring Congress and the courts, so he's a hypocrite.

You knew that already.

For the MAGA GOP, Traitor Trump can do any fascist thing he pleases. Only Democratic politicians are required to adhere to the Constitution, the Judiciary, and the rule of law.

Abby Phillip stepped in and called Jennings out for discussing this issue in broad generalities that don't apply. Scott was not pleased.

PHILLIP: When the court says Congress appropriated this money, you must unfreeze it while we litigate this, why can’t Trump comply with that? JENNINGS: So you’re saying that a judge should decide how and when money is spent– PHILLIP: A judge is saying– JENNINGS: –for years– and not the president of the US... PHILLIP: Scott– [CROSSTALK] PHILLIP: Let me explain it a little bit more slowly. A judge is saying– JENNINGS: You don’t have to talk to me like that. PHILLIP: Congress– JENNINGS: I have a position on this. And you have an opinion. We can disagree. PHILLIP: Yeah, but I’m saying listen to me because you’re not listening, and you’re making claims that are not connected to the facts. The judge is saying– JENNINGS: Maybe you are. PHILLIP: –Congress appropriated a certain amount of money. We need to litigate this. While we litigate this, we’re going to put a hold on the actions that you took that might be unconstitutional. JENNINGS: So while we litigate this, I’m a judge, and I’m in charge of the executive branch, and you’re not? Forget it. I totally disagree

All types of judges make rulings case by case. It doesn't mean they are running the executive branch, but they have the authority to stop anything they deem illegal or unconstitutional. That's why we have a Judiciary branch of government.

MAGAts want a dictator to occupy the White House when a Republican is in charge.