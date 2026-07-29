Kash Patel Loses Lawsuit Against Blogger Who Called Him A 'Googly-Eyed Kremlin B*tch'

A federal judge in Nevada has thrown out FBI Director Kash Patel's $10 million (!!!) defamation lawsuit against blogger Jim Stewartson — the guy Patel sued for calling him a "Kremlin asset" and an "incompetent chud" who supposedly plotted to overthrow the government on January 6, The New Republic reports.

Chief District Judge Andrew Gordon ruled that he simply didn't have jurisdiction over Stewartson, who has no real ties to Nevada, the state where Patel filed the case.

That jurisdictional win came after Patel had already notched a $250,000 default judgment against Stewartson back in August, when Stewartson initially blew off the suit. Once he did show up to fight it, Stewartson didn't exactly play it safe — he doubled down, again calling Patel a chud, and adding a new one for good measure.

Which brings us to the best part: Gordon's final order actually cites Stewartson's newest insult in a handy footnote. Stewartson, understandably thrilled, took to Xitter to thank the judge for canonizing the line in a federal ruling — and to remind everyone that, case closed, they're now free to call the FBI director whatever they'd like.

BREAKING: A Nevada federal judge has granted my Motion to Dismiss in the case of @Kash_Patel vs. Jim Stewartson.



I’d like to commend the judge for including “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch” in his ruling.



Thanks to all for your support. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/z2aZb0JcvP pic.twitter.com/iL6hp8ARYy — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) July 29, 2026

Thank you, patriot!

✍️ PSA: Now that my case is settled, you are free to refer to @FBIDirectorKash as a “chud,” a “googly-eyed Kremlin bitch,” and a “traitor” without fear of legal repercussions!



You’re welcome! 😁👍🏼 https://t.co/K92SbbgXzq pic.twitter.com/NGN8DJlwyG — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) July 29, 2026

Hey, Kash, you're still a googly-eyed little bitch.