Pence Calls Chief Justice John Roberts A ‘Disappointment To Conservatives’

Conservatives dismayed that Trump hasn't ended Obamacare, DACA, rolled back anti-discrimination laws, and ended safe and legal abortion yet. Or put another way, conservatives dismayed to find that they're still in the twenty-first century and not the 1950s. Pence spoke to Christian Broadcast Network's David Brody in an interview to be published today.

Source: Washington Post

Vice President Pence said in an interview scheduled to be broadcast Thursday that Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has been a “disappointment to conservatives,” as he sought to elevate the importance of the high court in the coming presidential election....

“Look, we have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, but Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives,” Pence said. He cited Roberts’s role in upholding the Affordable Care Act and “a spate” of more recent decisions, including one last month in which the court rejected a Nevada church’s request to block the state’s cap on attendees for religious services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think several cases out of the Supreme Court are a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court,” Pence said. “We remember the issue back in 2016, which I believe loomed large in voters’ decisions between Hillary Clinton and the man who became president of the United States.”