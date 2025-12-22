MAGA Hosts Say Trump Should Die Before Renaming Kennedy Center

Hosts of the pro-MAGA Real America's Voice network agreed that the Kennedy Center should not be renamed until President Donald Trump is dead.
By David EdwardsDecember 22, 2025

Hosts Emily Finn, Gina Loudon, Terrance Bates, and David Brody discussed the name change on Monday.

"Now, Congress does have the ultimate authority to change the name," Finn noted. "The new chairman of the Kennedy Center, Ric Grenell, is pushing back on this notion."

"There are also procedures and processes in place to change those," Bates explained. "Again, based on everything that I've read, it does appear that Congress has to ultimately approve a name changer. Congress would have to initiate the name change or pass a name change in order for it to become official."

"So my guess is it'll stay up there," Brody argued. "And then if there's a Democrat president, it'll get taken down."

Loudon suggested that the name change should not take place until after Trump died.

"I have to say, just for purposes of consistency, I am somebody who does not believe you should ever name anything ever after a living human. I don't agree with that at all," she said.

"I would say I do agree with that," Bates told Loudon.

Loudon insisted that former President John F. Kennedy "would be proud to share His name with President Trump of that building after how the Democrats desecrated it."

