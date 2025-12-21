Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, on this playlist, Frank Zappa performs some of his hits. It is also Zappa's birthday today and thus the end of Zappadan. Expected Miracles!

Annie Asks You reports on progress against the authoritarian take-over of our country.

God Spies asks what will happen if the hard right wins absolutely? Might not be what you think!

Ian Welsh says we don't have to live in Hell.

Adventus listened to Grandpa Sundowner.

Bonus Track: Sluggish goes Christmas shopping in Beverly Hills. "Think diamonds!"

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).