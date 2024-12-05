Biden WH In Talks To Preemptively Pardon Donald's Enemies List

According to a report, Biden's senior aides have been discussing preemptive pardons for those that Donald considers his political enemies. Biden's inner circle is alarmed by Donald's choice of Kash Patel to head the FBI, who has vowed to pursue the president-elect's critics.

If you've observed Donald's behavior, the malignant narcissist can't handle even the slightest bit of criticism, and some politicians like Adam Schiff are in his crosshairs, and so is Liz Cheney, both of whom exposed him for his crimes. I'm sure his enemies list is extensive. Naysayers of Biden pardoning his son, who has been under scrutiny by Republicans for years, aren't considering Donald's vindictive nature.

Politico reports:

President Joe Biden's senior aides are conducting a vigorous internal debate over whether to issue preemptive pardons to a range of current and former public officials who could be targeted with President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House, according to senior Democrats familiar with the discussions. Biden's aides are deeply concerned about a range of current and former officials who could find themselves facing inquiries and even indictments, a sense of alarm which has only accelerated since Trump last weekend announced the appointment of Kash Patel to lead the FBI. Patel has publicly vowed to pursue Trump's critics. The White House officials, however, are carefully weighing the extraordinary step of handing out blanket pardons to those who've committed no crimes, both because it could suggest impropriety, only fueling Trump's criticisms, and because those offered preemptive pardons may reject them.

I'm pro-pardon for the Jan. 6th committee, Anthony Fauci, and anyone Donald wants revenge against.

The deliberations touch on pardoning those currently in office, elected and appointed, as well as former officials who've angered Trump and his loyalists. Those who could face exposure include such members of Congress' Jan. 6 Committee as Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Trump has previously said Cheney "should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!" Also mentioned by Biden's aides for a pardon is Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who became a lightning rod for criticism from the right during the Covid-19 pandemic. The West Wing deliberations have been organized by White House counsel Ed Siskel but include a range of other aides, including chief of staff Jeff Zients. The president himself, who was intensely focused on his son's pardon, has not been brought into the broader pardon discussions yet, according to people familiar with the deliberations.

I'm sure this has crossed Biden's mind, though. It would be a good move before Donald's inauguration, and it would be like taking the spiteful septuagenarian's dangerous toys away from him before he can use them to exact revenge.